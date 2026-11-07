Kirk Herbstreit Issues Blunt Reality Check to Alabama and LSU Ahead of Saturday's Game

A pair of two-loss contenders in the SEC are prepared to stand in like Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed in their Week 10 battle and slug it out. But while the attention of the nation heads to Baton Rouge to see the Alabama/LSU battle, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put the game in perspective for both teams.

Herbstreit's Take

"Two loss LSU, two-loss Alabama," said Herbstreit. "We might get some three loss teams in [the College Football Playoff] this year because everybody's beating everybody. But I don't think you want to get in that line. I don't think you want to get in that three-loss line and have to hope the Committee eventually puts you in."

Last Year's Three-Loss Drama

A season ago, Alabama became the first three-loss CFP team that didn't arrive without the benefit of an unlikely conference championship run (Clemson had done that the previous year). But the selection of Alabama and the omission of Notre Dame (with two losses) was a massive offseason controversy. The Fighting Irish declined to go to a non-CFP bowl, and many felt that Notre Dame got a raw deal.

This Year's Three-Loss Conundrum

But the challenge is this-- the increase to a nine-game SEC schedule is going to leave more highly-ranked SEC teams than ever before hanging around the fringes of the College Football Playoff bracket. One-loss Kentucky plays Tennessee, Florida, and Missouri. Two-loss Alabama has LSU tonight, Two-loss Ole Miss is about to face Georgia, and Texas, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee all have tall tasks ahead.

In a season, all of this discussion will be academic, because in a 24-team field, the only question for a 9-3 SEC team will be how far down the seeding lines they will drop. But in a 12-team Playoff, with Notre Dame, four conference champions, and a G5 champion filling half the spots, the remaining handful of spots will be an incredibly competitive question.

The final guess from here is that at least one three-loss SEC team will sneak into the field, but even then, there's no guarantee that the loser of Alabama/LSU will be that team. After an off-season of concern that an ever-growing Playoff field might devalue regular-season results, Week 10 and Kirk Herbstreit's comments suggest that while that day may come, it hasn't arrived quite just yet.