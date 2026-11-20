ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit questioned Florida’s return to the College Football Playoff rankings on Thursday, and the 6-4 Gators’ habit of beating Texas and Ole Miss while losing four games by double digits supports his complaint.

Florida came back into the CFP Top 25 at No. 24 this week. On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Herbstreit made it clear he didn’t agree with the move. “Florida is not a very good team,” Herbstreit said. “They’re very erratic and inconsistent.”

Why did Herbstreit call Florida erratic?

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Herbstreit criticized the bottom of the committee’s rankings, where four SEC teams with four losses each landed between No. 21 and No. 25.

“What happened at the bottom doesn’t make a lot of sense to me with South Carolina losing at Arkansas,” Herbstreit said.

Florida earned its way back in with a 21-14 win at No. 11 Kentucky, its third victory this season over a top-11 opponent. The Gators also sat at No. 24 in the committee’s first rankings before dropping out after losing to Oklahoma.

Herbstreit’s description fits a team that has three wins over top-11 opponents but also lost by 28 points at Missouri and by 16 at home to Oklahoma. No other team in that part of the rankings has swung this hard from week to week, and the committee rewarded Florida’s best Saturdays while mostly overlooking its worst ones.

Florida’s season of extreme swings

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Jon Sumrall’s first season in Gainesville started 4-0. A 52-28 rout of then-No. 4 Ole Miss pushed Florida to No. 8 in the AP poll in late September. The next two weeks brought a 45-17 loss at Missouri and a 38-19 home loss to South Carolina.

Backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. then made his first career start, and Florida beat No. 7 Texas 27-24 in Austin with six sacks. Sumrall kept the win in perspective.

“Like I’ve watched this practice, we’re not very good. We still suck. We just suck less, all right,” Sumrall said.

Two straight losses followed. Florida fell 27-8 to Georgia in Atlanta, then lost 23-7 at home to Oklahoma as Jones threw two interceptions and the Sooners outgained the Gators 351-203.

“I don’t have a whole lot of words that are going to make this right,” Sumrall said. “I felt really bad for that performance we put on.”

What’s left for Jon Sumrall’s Gators?

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Florida’s quarterback situation has changed nearly as often as its results. Aaron Philo, a Georgia Tech transfer, was benched against Georgia. He got his job back at Kentucky and ran 15 times for 102 yards, including the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with 9:08 left. The Florida defense then stopped Kentucky on fourth down on both of the Wildcats’ fourth-quarter possessions.

“He’s got heart, he’s tough,” Sumrall said of Philo. “Our quarterback room hasn’t always been perfect this year, but they love each other.”

The win in Lexington made Florida bowl eligible. Wins over Vanderbilt and Florida State would give Sumrall an 8-4 first season and could keep the Gators in the rankings. Still, Florida has followed most of its high points this season with a lopsided loss, so it still has to prove it can stack two good weeks together.

Vanderbilt at Florida kicks off Saturday at noon ET on SEC Network, and the Gators close the regular season at Florida State on Nov. 27.