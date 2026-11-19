ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit took aim at the bottom of the College Football Playoff rankings on Thursday, and Oklahoma’s debut at No. 22 drew his harshest words about a 6-4 SEC team that has disappointed all season.

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Herbstreit singled out the Sooners while questioning the bottom of the committee’s Top 25. “What happened at the bottom doesn’t make a lot of sense to me with South Carolina losing at Arkansas,” Herbstreit said. “Oklahoma has been trash all year.”

Why did Herbstreit call Oklahoma trash?

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The jab is about where the committee placed Oklahoma, not a random rant about the program. The Sooners entered the CFP Top 25 at No. 22 after Sunday’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss. That put them one spot behind a South Carolina team that beat them 42-25 in Norman and ahead of 7-3 Louisville.

Herbstreit praised the committee for moving Arizona up four spots to No. 19 after a 40-39 loss to unbeaten Utah. His issue was the group of four-loss SEC teams below the Wildcats.

“I’m not a big fan of a lot of those teams down there [in the rankings] from the SEC,” Herbstreit said.

He also brought up the conference-strength debate that Heather Dinich stirred up this week. That question fits a league that put nine teams in the rankings. Oklahoma owns a win over then-No. 1 Texas, but four losses, two of them at home, make No. 22 look generous.

Oklahoma’s offense sank preseason expectations

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Oklahoma opened the season No. 10 in the AP poll. It was coming off a 10-3 finish and a playoff trip, and quarterback John Mateer returned for his senior year. The offense undercut that optimism almost right away in a 17-10 loss at Michigan. A 14-6 grind against New Mexico and a 41-13 loss at Georgia followed.

The Sooners stunned top-ranked Texas 27-24 in Dallas, then lost 21-13 at home to Kentucky the next week as Mateer threw three interceptions. A 42-25 home loss to South Carolina dropped Oklahoma to 4-4, and coach Brent Venables gave a blunt assessment afterward.

“We just didn’t coach well, didn’t have [them] well prepared, didn’t play good,” Venables said.

Two days later, Venables fired offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and gave play-calling duties to tight ends coach Jason Witten. Oklahoma ranked 111th nationally in total offense at the time, and Mateer had been responsible for nine turnovers in the first six games.

What’s next for Brent Venables and Oklahoma?

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The switch to Witten has steadied the Sooners. Oklahoma won 23-7 at Florida and then held off Ole Miss, and Venables said he’s “really proud of John, everything he’s had to fight through and overcome this season.”

The Texas upset is the one result that works against Herbstreit’s verdict. Before that game, he picked the Longhorns and said, “I just don’t think they can win, with the offense the way they are playing.”

Venables’ job is safe after Oklahoma gave him a six-year, $63 million extension in August, with a $51.67 million buyout if he were fired after this season. Still, he has now fired two offensive coordinators in the middle of a season, Seth Littrell in 2024 and Arbuckle this year, and a strong finish would ease the frustration in Norman.

Texas A&M at Oklahoma kicks off Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and the Sooners close the regular season at Missouri on Nov. 28.