Kirk Herbstreit names SEC program that’s a “wild card” after Week 3 upset
Vanderbilt’s Week 3 win over South Carolina caught the attention of ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit. On his Nonstop podcast with co-host Joey Galloway, Herbstreit said the Commodores are a true SEC wild card after dismantling the Gamecocks in Columbia.
Herbstreit pointed to quarterback Diego Pavia’s steady play and head coach Clark Lea’s culture shift as the foundation of the upset. “They went into one of the more hostile environments in the SEC and just won the line of scrimmage, played great defense, and Pavia played smart,” Herbstreit said. “It’s about Clark Lea building a team that thinks differently.”
He compared Vanderbilt to Northwestern of past Big Ten days, once seen as a push-over program. Herbstreit stressed that Lea is instilling a mentality fueled by defiance, one that showed up in a 31-7 victory that snapped a 16-game losing streak to South Carolina.
Diego Pavia Sparks Vanderbilt In Landmark SEC Win
Pavia completed 18 of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, delivering one of Vanderbilt’s most complete offensive efforts in years. He connected with Sedrick Alexander on the opening drive for an 18-yard touchdown, then found Junior Sherrill before halftime to give the Commodores full control.
In the second half, Jamezell Lassiter’s 44-yard scoring run and a 51-yard field goal from Brock Taylor buried the Gamecocks. Alexander’s second touchdown finished the rout, marking Vanderbilt’s first 3-0 start since 2017.
The Commodores forced four turnovers and controlled possession by nearly 12 minutes.
Lea called Pavia’s leadership contagious, highlighting a key block on a reverse as proof of his toughness. “That’s exactly who he is,” Lea said. “When your leaders play that way, it gives everyone else a license to play that way.” David Pollack echoed that sentiment on his See Ball Get Ball podcast, calling Pavia “the most entertaining to watch in college football.”
Vanderbilt’s Rise Fueled By Confidence And Physical Play
The win reflected more than a one-off upset. Vanderbilt has beaten Virginia Tech and South Carolina in back-to-back road games, a feat the program had not accomplished in nearly two decades. Lea credited a “five-year build” to toughen the roster, one now brimming with versatility and belief.
The Commodores’ defense has forced multiple turnovers in four of their last five games. Against South Carolina, CJ Heard had 12 tackles and Nick Rinaldi added 2.5 tackles for loss. Zaylin Wood, Bryce Cowan, Miles Capers, and Jordan Matthews each recorded first-time defensive milestones. The group limited the Gamecocks to just 86 rushing yards, their lowest total this season.
With Vanderbilt now ranked No. 20, the program is reshaping its reputation. Lea’s team has strung together three straight wins of 20 or more points for the first time since 1930, displaying a blend of discipline and physicality not seen in Nashville in decades. With Pavia under center, the Commodores suddenly look like more than just a spoiler.
The Commodores will return home to host Georgia State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.