Kirk Herbstreit names SEC quarterback he’s fallen in love with this season
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit raved about Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar this week, praising how the transfer has taken command of Josh Heupel’s offense. On The Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit said Aguilar looks "in complete command" and is looking forward toSaturday’s matchup against No. 6 Georgia.
"I'm really falling in love with Aguilar," Herbstreit said. "I don't know if it's just because of the circumstances. I turned on the film this week, you know, getting ready for this game, and I was excited to kind of look at Georgia and Tennessee because they've just been teams a bit off the radar these first couple weeks."
Aguilar’s start in Knoxville has been great. He threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 45–26 win over Syracuse, then added 288 yards and two scores as Tennessee set a program record with 72 points against East Tennessee State. Through two games, Aguilar has thrown for 535 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, and has a 66.1% completion percentage.
Herbstreit is also cautiously optimistic about Aguilar as the Vols have a tough test against the Bulldogs. Georgia has leaned on defense out of the gate, allowing 6.5 points per game (No. 1 SEC, No. 9 FBS after Week 2), including a 45–7 rout of Marshall and a 28–6 win over Austin Peay. Herbstreit mentioned that they have flown under the radar a bit but should still be considered a team capable of making a run at the end of the season.
"The guy, again, two weeks in, seems to be in complete command... looks to be a guy that you kind of know what you're going to get. Josh Heupel's done great work with him up to this point, but this will be a big test."
"I feel like people are forgetting a little bit about Georgia and Oregon as far as who are teams that can make a run and be there at the end," Herbstreit said. "I think Georgia this week will be fun to kind of really see where they are because this will be a good test for them going on the road to Knoxville. I think for both of them [Tennessee and Georgia] it's a hello to the entire world — like hey remember us?"
No. 15 Tennessee will welcome in No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville on ABC.