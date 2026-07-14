Lionel Messi's Argentina Put in Elite Company With College Football Powerhouse

The 2026 World Cup is down to its final four teams, with a champion set to be decided on Sunday, July 19.

The final teams standings are the ones that won't necessarily shock even the most casual soccer fans. When FIFA released its rankings before the tournament, its final four consisted of Spain, Argentina, France and England. Those are the four finalists that are duking it out over the next few days for a chance to be crowned world champs.

One thing that sports fans have grown accustomed to doing when they attempt to learn more about another sport is asking others to put it into terms of their favorite sport. Whether that be NBA terms or NFL terms, it does provide some people some critical insight, and a way to feel included.

So, Laken Litman of FOX did just that, and felt that Argentina and Lionel Messi could only be comparable to one college football dynasty.

Argentina and Lionel Messi's success put into college football terms

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) instructs teammates in the second half of a U.S. Open Cup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a comparison that feels just right, Litman likened Argentina to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Argentina is the gold standard of international soccer, much like Alabama was during the Nick Saban era," Litman wrote. "La Albiceleste has been the sport’s most dominant force over the past five years, winning the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles while sandwiching a World Cup trophy in 2022 behind Lionel Messi."

If Argentina were to win back-to-back World Cups, they'd join Brazil as the only country ever to do so on the Men's side. Although there is more of them since a champion is crowned every year, Alabama is one of just 14 teams to win a championship in back-to-back seasons dating back to 1936, which is when the AP Poll began to recognize a champ.

Who is the college football equivalent of the other three teams?

Litman did a phenomenal job with these comparisons, calling Spain the Georgia of the World Cup. Although both have rich histories, they have each gained plenty of momentum in recent years. As for France, Litman compared them to Ohio State, citing the fact that they both have some of the biggest names in the sport, and are frequently contending for titles each and every season.

In what may be the best comparison of the group, England was likened to Texas. Both are among the biggest if not the biggest brands in the sport, but have each gone a while without winning it all.

Only time will tell regarding who will be crowned champions, but until then, you have a fun way to catch up on the World Cup!