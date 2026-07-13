Major College Football Coach Snubbed from ESPN's Top 10 Coaches List

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has had one of the most successful tenures in college football.

Dabo Swinney Sees Early Success

Swinney has been at the helm for 18 seasons, compiling a 187-53 record. He's also won two national championships, seven College Football Playoff appearances, four national championship appearances and nine conference championships.

His Clemson teams in the 2010s went toe-to-toe with one of the best dynasties in college football, Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers won two of the three matchups in championship games during that span.

While he's had a lot of success, his teams have hit a rough patch since the turn of the decade. In 2023, the Tigers had their first non-double-digit-win season since 2010.

They then followed that up two seasons later with a 7-6 record, despite being preseason ranked No. 4 and having national championship expectations. That has left many wondering whether Swinney has lost his fastball and is on the hot seat heading into the 2026 season.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to an official. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Swinney Falls Outside ESPN's Top 10 Coaches

ESPN's reporters double down on the theory that Swinney isn't who he once was as a head coach. The group ranked the 10 best coaches in college football heading into the 2026 season, and Swinney did not make the ranking. Instead, he was ranked as one of the others who received votes, ranking No. 1 in that category with 10 votes.

That put him five points behind Alabama Crimson Tide's Kalen DeBoer and Miami Hurricanes' Mario Cristobal, 15 points.

While he received votes, this ranking shows how the perception is changing around Swinney and his program. That's why it's important for him to change the narrative in 2026. The difficult part of that is that Clemson is replacing several key pieces this season.

2026 Could Be a Defining Season for Swinney

After ranking No. 1 in returning production in 2025, the Tigers fell to No. 59 in 2026. They return just 53% of their production. Their 46% of returning offensive production ranks near the bottom of college football, at No. 94 in the country.

So, he's going to have to do one of his better coaching jobs if he wants to change the perception that is clouding the program right now.

If Swinney can guide Clemson back into the College Football Playoff despite replacing so much production, he'll quickly reestablish himself among the sport's elite coaches.

But if the Tigers endure another disappointing season, questions about Clemson's direction under one of college football's most accomplished head coaches will only continue to grow.