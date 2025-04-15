Brian Kelly reacts after death of LSU football star Kyren Lacy
Kyren Lacy will be remembered for his personality and love of the game, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly said of the former wide receiver, who died suddenly at the age of 24.
“Kyren was a bright star,” Kelly said.
“He had an incredible personality. I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger, and was a guy that played with great emotion.”
Kelly added: “When you think of Kyren, you’re going to smile most of the time because of the way he handled himself. He was a guy that was full of energy. And I think a lot of his teammates will remember him that way, as well.”
Lacy died over the weekend, and the shock of his death was compounded by the revelation that authorities were treating his cause of death as a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot.
Kelly used the tragedy as a moment to reflect on the importance of mental health.
“Unfortunately in my career, this is not the first time that this has happened,” Kelly told reporters.
“Mental health is one of the facets of player development that you’re working with in my field. And unfortunately, it’s happened before, and I never take a situation like this as one that could never happen. You’re always on guard for it.”
Lacy was arrested in December when police alleged he caused a car accident that resulted in the death of one person and injured two others, claiming he also fled the scene.
The wide receiver, heralded as a promising NFL Draft prospect at the time, was ultimately charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.
Lacy turned himself into the authorities in January and was released on a $151,000 bond.
“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” the school said in a statement.
LSU added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”
