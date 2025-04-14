Kyren Lacy died of apparent suicide after police chase: report
Former LSU football star Kyren Lacy died of an apparent suicide in his car after being pursued by police, according to a Harris Co. (Tex.) sheriff’s report.
Harris County authorities said that police responded to a call from a female family member who said Lacy fired a gun into the ground during a verbal argument on Saturday night.
When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that Lacy had departed in a vehicle, resulting in the pursuit.
The pursuit ended after Lacy’s vehicle crashed, and when officers approached the car, they found he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Emergency responders pronounced Lacy dead at the scene. He was 24 years old.
News of Lacy’s death became public on Sunday morning when it was revealed the former LSU star receiver was found dead in Houston.
Lacy was arrested in December when police alleged he caused a car accident that resulted in the death of one person and injured two others, claiming he also fled the scene.
The wide receiver, heralded as a promising NFL Draft prospect at the time, was ultimately charged with negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless driving.
Lacy turned himself into the authorities in January and was released on a $151,000 bond.
“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” the school said in a statement.
LSU added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”
