Ex-LSU wideout, NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy dead at 24: report
Former LSU football star and 2025 NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy has died at the age of 24, according to a report from WAFB’s Jacques Doucet.
Lacy began his college football career at Louisiana and played for the Ragin’ Cajuns for two seasons before transferring to LSU, where he played his final three years.
Last season, Lacy caught 58 passes for 866 yards and scored nine touchdowns while averaging 14.9 yards per reception.
He finished his collegiate career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Lacy was involved in a car accident in December that led to charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving.
The wreck resulted in the death of one person and injured two others. Authorities alleged that Lacy may have caused the accident before fleeing the scene.
Lacy cooperated with police and was released on bail after posting a $151,000 bond.
