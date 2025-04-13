Kyren Lacy's father releases message after LSU star's death
The sudden death of former LSU football star and NFL Draft hopeful Kyren Lacy in a reported suicide has aroused widespread reaction, most notably from the father of the player himself.
Kenny Lacy reacted to the death of his son in part by posting a public message imploring parents to be aware of the mental health of their children.
“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Lacy’s father said in a Facebook message.
“Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright,’ or ‘I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.”
He added: “Our lives have been changed forever and this will never be OK, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here.
“This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow, but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through.
“This will never get easier, but we’ll learn to live with it. Check on your kids’ mental [health].”
Lacy was found dead on Saturday night in Houston, and police are treating his death as a potential suicide, according to a report from WBRZ.
The former LSU star was facing charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless driving related to a car accident in December that led to the death of a person and injured two others.
Lacy had been cooperating with authorities, turning himself in and then being released on $151,000 bond in January.
A grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence in the case on Monday.
