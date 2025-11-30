Lane Kiffin’s first post after taking LSU job sheds light on AD’s verdict
After six seasons that reshaped Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin confirmed on Sunday that he has accepted the LSU head-coaching job, a move that ends an 11-1 regular season in Oxford and hands the Rebels’ playoff preparation to interim leadership.
Reports say the LSU deal is a multi-year contract that would make Kiffin among the highest-paid coaches in college football.
Kiffin met with Ole Miss players and staff Sunday morning amid days of intense speculation and, after that meeting, posted a statement saying he’d accepted LSU’s offer.
"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU."
"I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong... My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance."
"Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels. While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."
Kiffin’s run at Ole Miss (2020-2025) produced measurable on-field success, including a program-best regular-season win total in 2025 and a 55-19 record across six seasons.
The Rebels finished the 2025 regular season 11-1 and were in a strong position for a College Football Playoff berth before this weekend’s developments.
The last week featured public uncertainty, media attention, and on-field friction after the Egg Bowl, including a viral exchange between Kiffin and a reporter and claims about postgame locker-room misconduct.
AD Keith Carter's self-imposed decision deadline drew even more attention to this very drawn-out public process.
Practically, Ole Miss now heads into the postseason without its primary leader and the architect of its high-powered offense.
The decision to prevent Kiffin from finishing the season with Ole Miss is sure to spark debate in the weeks ahead.