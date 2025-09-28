Lane Kiffin goes viral with message for Paul Finebaum post-LSU game
Lane Kiffin has been called many things, but afraid to stir the metaphorical drink is rarely one of them. In the wake of Ole Miss's 24-19 victory over No. 4 LSU, he reached out to ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum with a shoutout, and perhaps a sly wink at the rest of SEC Nation. Finebaum was the only SEC Nation pickers who chose the Rebels to take down LSU.
Paul's pick
Despite Ole Miss entering the game as 2.5 point favorites, SEC Nation regulars Roman Harper, Jordan Rogers, and Tim Tebow all picked LSU to pull the road upset. Celebrity guest pickers Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan also picked the Tigers, which earned them a tag from Kiffin in his Tweet. Finebaum alone picked the Rebels, which earned him a nod in Kiffin's Tweet with "I see you Paul" and an orange heart.
An insane week for Kiffin
Kiffin's struggles against Top 10 teams were fairly notorious, but riding QB Trinidad Chambliss, who started the season behind Austin Simmons on the depth chart until Simmons sustained an ankle injury against Kentucky, the Rebels took the lead late in the second quarter and held it for the rest of the game.
Chambliss, who is a transfer from Division II Ferris State, passed for 314 yards and a touchdown and rushewd for 71 more yards on the ground as Ole Miss outgained LSU 484-256. A 170-59 rushing advantage for the Rebels is one of many stats from the game that jumps out. Ole Miss did commit a pair of turnovers and helped LSU remain in the game with a whopping 14 penalties for 109 yards.
But the Rebels, with the victory, move to 5-0 and will likely jump into the AP poll's top 10 when it is released later today. As for Kiffin, between victory celebrations, shoutouts to his daughter's boyfriend, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, and just another Saturday in being Lane, he threw his viral victory point to Paul Finebaum, who foresaw the W.