Lane Kiffin issues strong message amid rumors of leaving Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has spent the week fending off questions about his future, but his latest remarks left little room for doubt. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Chris Vannini reported that the Ole Miss Rebels head coach responded sharply when asked whether he expects to be on the sideline for the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Nov. 28.
“Why would I not expect to coach next week? We’re gameplanning, we just practiced. I don’t even understand how that would happen,” Kiffin said. His pointed tone reflected the frustration of a coach caught in the middle of swirling speculation about his next move and mounting reports that Ole Miss administrators are seeking clarity about his plans.
Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to a 10-1 record and a likely College Football Playoff berth, yet persistent rumors continue to connect him to open jobs at Florida and LSU. He was quick to dismiss the suggestion that the school had delivered an ultimatum demanding a decision before the end of the regular season, calling it “absolutely not true” and insisting that no such directive existed. “We’re having a blast,” Kiffin said. “I love it here.”
Lane Kiffin Pushes Back On Reports Linking Him To Florida And LSU
Behind the scenes, Ole Miss leadership has reportedly pressed for clarity, with athletic director Keith Carter and Kiffin’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, said to be in regular contact about his long-term status.
Sources told ESPN the school wants an answer soon so it can prepare for either a postseason run or a coaching transition, though Kiffin has maintained that his full focus is on the Egg Bowl and the Rebels’ Playoff push.
Adding to the intrigue were reports that Kiffin’s family members recently traveled to Gainesville and Baton Rouge, fueling speculation about potential meetings with officials from both programs.
Florida and LSU each fired their head coaches, Billy Napier and Brian Kelly, earlier this fall, creating two of the nation’s most high-profile vacancies, which Kiffin has been linked to repeatedly. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has made it clear it would match any offer presented by those schools to keep Kiffin in Oxford.
For all the chatter, Kiffin’s message on Wednesday appeared designed to steady his team and send a signal to those doubting his immediate commitment. “I love what we’re doing here,” he said following the Rebels’ recent win over Florida. “To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today.”
With Ole Miss sitting at 10-1 and No. 7 in the CFP rankings, a win over Mississippi State would mark the program’s fourth 10-win season in the past five years and could secure a first-round Playoff game in Oxford next month.
The Rebels will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl at noon ET on Nov. 28 on ABC.