Lane Kiffin emerges as ‘No. 1 choice' for historic college football program
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, multiple industry sources believe Florida has identified Kiffin as its preferred candidate, with LSU also expected to make a push. For now, Ole Miss continues to compete for a playoff berth under a coach whose name seems permanently tied to the sport’s biggest job openings.
This is familiar territory for Kiffin and the Rebels. Just three years ago, Auburn pursued him, creating tension in Oxford as the team faded late in the season. Ole Miss recovered after that flirtation, signing Kiffin to a six-year deal in 2022 and posting a 30-6 record since, including back-to-back 10-win seasons. Now, as the Rebels prepare to host the Gators, his future has once again become one of the sport’s leading storylines.
Florida’s Pursuit of Lane Kiffin Sparks Familiar Questions
Feldman reports that Ole Miss has “been willing to say yes to just about anything Kiffin asks for,” suggesting that this decision rests entirely with him. The school’s administration, led by athletic director Keith Carter, maintains open communication with the coach and hopes stability will keep him in Oxford.
Still, Florida’s allure is undeniable. The Gators’ search includes Washington’s Jedd Fisch, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, but Kiffin is viewed as the ideal match. His SEC experience, offensive pedigree, and personality have drawn comparisons to former Florida legend Steve Spurrier.
Kiffin’s connections to the Sunshine State run deep. His father, Monte Kiffin, was the longtime defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His ex-wife, Layla Reaves, is a Florida alumna and daughter of former Gators quarterback John Reaves. Kiffin’s admiration for Spurrier even extends to his own signature visor on the sideline.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss has a potential advantage: a favorable schedule and a loyal fan base hoping continuity wins out. Kiffin’s younger brother, Chris Kiffin, remains on staff, and his son, Knox, plays quarterback at Oxford High School. The Rebels’ open date after the Florida game provides an opportunity for Carter and Kiffin to finalize a new deal before the regular-season finale at Mississippi State.
One additional twist lingers. Feldman noted “a modicum of interest” from the Tennessee Titans in Kiffin, an unexpected subplot that could reshape both college and professional coaching markets if serious talks emerge.
Whether Kiffin stays or leaves, his name remains synonymous with reinvention. He has guided Ole Miss into national prominence and built one of the SEC’s most explosive offenses. Saturday’s game may decide more than just playoff hopes because it could mark the beginning of the end of Kiffin's era in Oxford.
The Rebels will host the Florida Gators on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.