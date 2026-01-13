SEC head coach rankings fuel debate across college football

In the college football offseason, an SEC head coaching ranking sounds like a fun exercise in futility. Consider that five coaches haven't coached a regular-season game at their current school and you've already got a rough situation.

Then there's tough calls like Lane Kiffin and Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer is on a hot seat at Alabama and Kiffin is one of the hottest coaches in college football. But DeBoer is the one with a CFP coaching win.

Count on the Internet to react to the list and not get emotional and overstated, right? Not so much. Here's the list and a sampling of some of the criticism that has rebounded from admittedly a pretty shaky effort.

2026 SEC Head Coach Rankings pic.twitter.com/rm6A4Mu6mq — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 13, 2026

Elko at 8th?

After taking Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff in his second year at the school, and his fourth as a head coach, Mike Elko comes in at eighth in the rankings. To say that's surprising might be an understatement.

Genuinely don’t see how Elko is this far down the list considering it was year 2 for him and they had massively improved.



He has A&M looking like a potential CFP contender. — Tampa 2 CFB (@Tampa2CFB) January 13, 2026

I’m not an SEC guy, how is Mike Elko at number 8 when he’s turned that program into a playoff team in two years? — Jordan Hickey (@jordan_hic64846) January 13, 2026

What have Heupel or Kiffin done to put them above Sark or Elko at this point — John Burrows (@JohnBurrowsCFB) January 13, 2026

Kiffin, while he coached Ole Miss to a CFP berth, has never coached a CFP game. Heupel did get Tennessee to the CFP in 2024, but he has the same 0-1 CFP record as Elko.

DeBoer's issues

For that matter, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer at third after a pair of four-loss seasons is interesting. Nick Saban, it is worth noting, didn't have a pair of four-loss seasons at Alabama. In nearly two decades. DeBoer did in two years, yet he's sitting at No. 3.

The first two, then a doozy ... to 3. — Rex Alcairum (@CairoTiger) January 13, 2026

Deboer at 3 certainly is a decision — Simeon Salazar (@simeonsalazar) January 13, 2026

Holy Clark Lea!

On the other hand, the most consistently noted under-ranked coach has to be Vandy's Clark Lea at 10th... well, or maybe another coach. But Lea's ranking is the hardest to justify. 17 wins in the last two seasons and 10 wins in any season at Vanderbilt would certainly seem to at least outflank, say, Shane Beamer, who is 33-30 at South Carolina and has never won 10 games in a season there.

Lea should be above Beamer — The CFB Flow (@theCFBflow) January 13, 2026

how is clark lea that low? Do you knowhow bad vanderbil twas — Random SEC (@therandomsec) January 13, 2026

Having Clark Lea lower than 4th proves this is nothing more than rage bait. — Matt Graves (@RealMattGraves) January 13, 2026

For Pete's Sake

One other issue here is Pete Golding. The Ole Miss coach who took over a fractured team heading into the College Football Playoff and led it to the school's first two CFP wins and a semifinal game that came down to the final seconds is... 14th. All the new coaches (hello there, Will Stein) have a beef, but Golding's is something different.

14 for the guy who in 3 games has two playoff wins and beat kirby smart??? — Bo Montana Media (@bomontanamedia) January 13, 2026