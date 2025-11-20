Lane Kiffin predicted to make major coaching decision amid Florida, LSU rumors
Lane Kiffin’s latest round of coaching rumors has taken over the headlines as Ole Miss charges toward a potential College Football Playoff berth. The Rebels’ 10-1 record has them on the cusp of program history, but attention has shifted toward whether Kiffin will be the one leading them into the postseason.
On Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, nearly every question directed at Kiffin focused on his future rather than the upcoming Egg Bowl. When asked about reported family visits to Gainesville and Baton Rouge, Kiffin stayed noncommittal. “Why would I not expect to coach next week?” he said.
That answer did little to quiet speculation. For weeks, rumors have circulated that both Florida and LSU are interested in landing the Ole Miss coach after the season. Kiffin has spent his team’s bye week teasing fans with social media posts and brief appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, fueling constant talk about whether he’ll stay or go.
Josh Pate Predicts Kiffin Will Leave Oxford After The Season
On Thursday’s episode of ESPN's Get Up, college football analyst Josh Pate added new fuel to the fire, saying he believes Kiffin will not be coaching Ole Miss next season. “I think if I had to place my money right now, he'll be somewhere other than Oxford, Mississippi, coaching next year,” Pate said.
Pate also described “window speculation,” where rumors spread after boosters or family members are seen visiting other campuses. “If you're a Florida booster, you may have information that he visited Gainesville. What you may not have known is, well, his family rather, not him. Oh, his family's going to be in Baton Rouge the next day doing their due diligence,” Pate explained.
Reports have indicated that members of Kiffin’s family toured LSU’s facilities in Baton Rouge earlier this week. It was also confirmed that a visit to Gainesville is planned as both schools evaluate potential coaching changes. Meanwhile, Ole Miss officials continue to work on a long-term extension to keep him in Oxford.
Kiffin has repeatedly denied any “ultimatum” or deadline to decide his future, insisting his focus remains on the Rebels. “I love it here,” he told McAfee. “We’re having a blast. It just couldn’t be better.”
The Rebels are on a bye and will face Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl next week.