Roman Harper names college football program that's not going backwards

College football success can be fleeting in the current era. The portal, NIL implications, constant coaching changes, and shifting conference alignments can leave teams on uncertain ground.

Consider preseason No. 1 Texas missing out on the College Football Playoff. Or Ohio State finishing the regular season 12-0 and ranked No. 1 only to lose its next two games. Even the teams that are doing well can't rest on their laurels.

Ole Miss has had a busy couple of months. The school reached its first ever College Football Playoff, won the most games in program history, and saw coach Lane Kiffin flee for LSU between the regular season and College Football Playoff. Yes, the Rebels came up one big play short in Thursday's CFP semifinal loss to Miami, but ESPN's Roman Harper, speaking on the SEC Network after the game, remains bright on the future of the Rebels despite the season's turmoil after Kiffin's departure.

"It's going to be interesting to see where this Ole Miss program goes," Harper said after the game. "I think it's an exciting time to have Pete Golding. I know these fans are excited. They're not going backwards, only forward."

— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 9, 2026

Golding, a 41-year old first time head coach, became the surprise permanent replacement for Kiffin. After Ole Miss decided the school was uncomfortable with LSU's hired coach holding the reigns for the Rebels, Golding was quickly installed as the head coach. He juggled an awkward situation well, leading the Rebels to an easy win over Tulane and an upset over Georgia before falling in the final seconds to Miami in the CFP semifinals.

Golding had been Ole Miss's defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach from 2023 until Kiffin's resignation. Golding rose to prominence coordinating Alabama's defense under Nick Saban, where an uneven tenure included a DUI arrest in 2022.

Ole Miss's 13-2 season will be difficult to replicate, but the Rebels have been aggressive in both seeking to retain players and adding others. QB Trinidad Chambliss is seeking another year of eligibility and is committed to return to Ole Miss if he succeeds. The Rebels have already snagged some significant SEC transfers, including LSU OT Carius Curne, Auburn CB Jay Crawford, and Florida DL Michai Boireau,

Ole Miss has historically struggled in the SEC since racial integration. The Rebels had just two 10-win seasons between 1971 and Kiffin's hiring in 2020. In six seasons, Kiffin reached that mark four times. On each occasion (assuming the current season is included), the Rebels finished the year in the AP poll's top 15.

Kiffin is gone, the SEC has upgraded several of its weaker teams with significant coaching hires. Pete Golding and Ole Miss won't have it easy in 2026. "You don't get to just hit the reset button and start all over right here again.... You've got to have a lot of things go your way," admitted Harper. Still, the future is bright for the Rebels moving head.