Lane Kiffin predicted to bolt Ole Miss for historic college football program
Lane Kiffin faces a challenging decision on whether to remain at Ole Miss or take a spin on the college football coaching carousel. Kiffin may have his pick of multiple college football vacancies, including two notable SEC programs.
Kiffin is currently the betting favorite at both LSU and Florida. There is also the option to remain at Ole Miss given the Rebels' potential run to the College Football Playoff.
Fans may not have an answer until January if Ole Miss makes the postseason. Let's explore the latest college football rumors linking Kiffin to a new job.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin predicted to be named coach at LSU
PFF's Max Chadwick offered predictions for all the major college football vacancies. Ultimately, the analyst predicts Kiffin will be named the new LSU head coach.
"Lane Kiffin is the belle of the ball in this coaching carousel, as his name has been linked to the LSU, Florida and even New York Giants vacancies," Chadwick wrote on Nov. 14. "While it’s certainly possible that he remains at Ole Miss, he did recently give an eye-opening answer at a press conference when describing what makes a coaching job attractive:
“'The size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans and national championships. Then your location to talent.'
"LSU fits that description to a T and is arguably a top-five job in the sport," Chadwick added. "If Kiffin does decide to leave Oxford, this is the most attractive (college) job on the market."
Florida still has a chance to land Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin over LSU
Kiffin's quote could easily fit Florida as well. The Gators job may look more appealing given the political turmoil at LSU.
Perhaps the tension dies down in Baton Rouge by the time Kiffin makes a decision. At the time of this article, Kiffin is still a heavy favorite to be named the Florida coach. Kalshi gives Kiffin a 69% chance to land the Gators gig compared to 25% at LSU.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.