College Football HQ

Lane Kiffin predicted to bolt Ole Miss for historic college football program

Florida is not the only college football program linked to Lane Kiffin in the latest rumors. Find out why Kiffin could pass on both Ole Miss and Florida.

Jonathan Adams

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin faces a challenging decision on whether to remain at Ole Miss or take a spin on the college football coaching carousel. Kiffin may have his pick of multiple college football vacancies, including two notable SEC programs.

Kiffin is currently the betting favorite at both LSU and Florida. There is also the option to remain at Ole Miss given the Rebels' potential run to the College Football Playoff.

Fans may not have an answer until January if Ole Miss makes the postseason. Let's explore the latest college football rumors linking Kiffin to a new job.

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin predicted to be named coach at LSU

PFF's Max Chadwick offered predictions for all the major college football vacancies. Ultimately, the analyst predicts Kiffin will be named the new LSU head coach.

"Lane Kiffin is the belle of the ball in this coaching carousel, as his name has been linked to the LSU, Florida and even New York Giants vacancies," Chadwick wrote on Nov. 14. "While it’s certainly possible that he remains at Ole Miss, he did recently give an eye-opening answer at a press conference when describing what makes a coaching job attractive: 

“'The size of stadiums, traditions, Heismans and national championships. Then your location to talent.'

"LSU fits that description to a T and is arguably a top-five job in the sport," Chadwick added. "If Kiffin does decide to leave Oxford, this is the most attractive (college) job on the market."

Florida still has a chance to land Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin over LSU

Kiffin's quote could easily fit Florida as well. The Gators job may look more appealing given the political turmoil at LSU.

Perhaps the tension dies down in Baton Rouge by the time Kiffin makes a decision. At the time of this article, Kiffin is still a heavy favorite to be named the Florida coach. Kalshi gives Kiffin a 69% chance to land the Gators gig compared to 25% at LSU.

feed

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News