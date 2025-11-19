College Football HQ

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's cryptic message resurfaces amid LSU and Florida rumors

Lane Kiffin's previous comments about Florida are resurfacing amid the Gators as well as LSU's push to poach the Ole Miss head coach.

Jonathan Adams

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks with Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin before the start of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 23, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Lane Kiffin has three college football program's fanbases on pins and needles anticipating the coach's decision on his future amid rumors. There is Ole Miss who is in the midst of a potential run to the College Football Playoff.

LSU is calling attempting to lure Kiffin to Baton Rouge with its storied Tigers Stadium and a case full of trophies. The Florida rumors are perhaps the loudest given Kiffin's affinity for Steve Spurrier and connection to the state with his previous stint at FAU.

As the Florida rumors heat up, Ole Miss fans are reminding Kiffin of something a wise man once said. The wise man in this case is Kiffin as fans are bringing up the coach's previous social media post about the Gators in 2022.

"Dude ⁦⁩That’s my dog!!! Get back home ⁦⁩she’s a Gator and will try and convince you to leave," Kiffin said at the time on X while posting a photo of his dog alongside Florida alum Laura Rutledge. "Grass isn’t always greener, son, sometimes it’s just green." ⁦

Lane Kiffin denies Ole Miss' 'Ultimatum' amid LSU and Florida rumors

There appears to be some disconnect on where things stand between Ole Miss and Kiffin. The Athletic's Stewart Mandel reported that Ole Miss has given Kiffin an "ultimatum" to make a decision regarding his future by the team's rivalry matchup against Mississippi State on Nov. 28.

During a Tuesday interview on the "Pat McAfee Show," Kiffin denied the ultimatum report. After Ole Miss' narrow win against Florida on Saturday, Kiffin declined to comment on the ongoing rumors.

"I love what we're doing here," Kiffin said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "Today was awesome.

"To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We've got a lot of things going here. Doing really well, and I love it here."

Time will tell if Kiffin takes his own advice and remains at Ole Miss or if the green grass of Florida (or LSU) is too much to ignore.

Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

