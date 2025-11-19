Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's cryptic message resurfaces amid LSU and Florida rumors

Dude ⁦@LauraRutledge⁩ That’s my dog!!! Get back home ⁦@JuiceKiffin⁩ she’s a Gator 🐊 and will try and convince you to leave. Grass isn’t always greener, son, sometimes it’s just green. #StayInTheSip ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/E6fiFGvkq3