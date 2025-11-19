Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's cryptic message resurfaces amid LSU and Florida rumors
Lane Kiffin has three college football program's fanbases on pins and needles anticipating the coach's decision on his future amid rumors. There is Ole Miss who is in the midst of a potential run to the College Football Playoff.
LSU is calling attempting to lure Kiffin to Baton Rouge with its storied Tigers Stadium and a case full of trophies. The Florida rumors are perhaps the loudest given Kiffin's affinity for Steve Spurrier and connection to the state with his previous stint at FAU.
As the Florida rumors heat up, Ole Miss fans are reminding Kiffin of something a wise man once said. The wise man in this case is Kiffin as fans are bringing up the coach's previous social media post about the Gators in 2022.
"Dude That’s my dog!!! Get back home she’s a Gator and will try and convince you to leave," Kiffin said at the time on X while posting a photo of his dog alongside Florida alum Laura Rutledge. "Grass isn’t always greener, son, sometimes it’s just green."
Lane Kiffin denies Ole Miss' 'Ultimatum' amid LSU and Florida rumors
There appears to be some disconnect on where things stand between Ole Miss and Kiffin. The Athletic's Stewart Mandel reported that Ole Miss has given Kiffin an "ultimatum" to make a decision regarding his future by the team's rivalry matchup against Mississippi State on Nov. 28.
During a Tuesday interview on the "Pat McAfee Show," Kiffin denied the ultimatum report. After Ole Miss' narrow win against Florida on Saturday, Kiffin declined to comment on the ongoing rumors.
"I love what we're doing here," Kiffin said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "Today was awesome.
"To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We've got a lot of things going here. Doing really well, and I love it here."
Time will tell if Kiffin takes his own advice and remains at Ole Miss or if the green grass of Florida (or LSU) is too much to ignore.