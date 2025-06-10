Lee Corso's final appearance on College GameDay revealed
Lee Corso will end his run on College GameDay where it all began.
The veteran college football broadcaster will make his final appearance on the ESPN stage in Columbus ahead of the anticipated Texas vs. Ohio State showdown, the network revealed.
It was in front of Ohio Stadium that Corso kicked off a legendary career making his famous headgear picks, and it’s there he will make the last between the Buckeyes and the Longhorns in what should be a top-five matchup in Week 1.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement released by ESPN.
He added:“I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso has been a feature of every college football Saturday with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting many of his appearances on the program.
Corso proved successful in his predictions, going 286-144 all time during his College GameDay run for a .665 win percentage over his 430 game picks.
The last one will come on Aug. 30, the true end of an era in college football.
--