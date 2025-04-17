Lee Corso retirement: Kirk Herbstreit sends heartfelt message to ESPN icon
Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit have shared the stage on ESPN’s “College GameDay” program since 1996, but this August will be the last time we see Corso on the airwaves.
ESPN announced that Corso will make his final appearance on the program on Aug. 30, bringing an end to an era of college football that lasted nearly 40 years.
Herbstreit has never been shy about sharing how close his friendship with Corso has been over the years, calling the famed broadcaster a second father.
“Coach, this is Kirk, just wanted to say I love you,” Herbstreit said.
“I thank you for so many lessons you taught me. Almost 30 years together. I have enjoyed sitting next to you, watching you do your thing. So much fun. We’ve had so many great moments on the show, off the show.”
Herbstreit and Corso have spent almost 30 years together on the set of ESPN’s flagship Saturday college football program, and in that time their relationship has changed enormously.
“This is a celebration for everything that you did for the sport, for College GameDay. You’re an icon,” Herbstreit said.
“You’re a once-in-a-lifetime person, once-in-a-lifetime broadcaster. It’s been a special time for all of us as college football fans to watch you do your thing and celebrate this sport every Saturday in the fall.
“And having a chance to be sitting where I sat since 1996 and to look over and watch you, whether it was the headgear or saying something that nobody else would say, you’re brilliant.”
-