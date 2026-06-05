Lionel Messi Set for Historic Night at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field Ahead of World Cup

When Lionel Messi steps onto the Kyle Field turf Saturday, he could be playing in front of the largest crowd of his legendary career. The stadium seats 102,733 fans, narrowly edging the capacity of Camp Nou, where Messi spent nearly two decades building his legacy.

Argentina faces Honduras in a World Cup tune-up at one of college football's most revered venues.

"It's almost like an overwhelming type of presence," CBS Sports soccer analyst Nico Cantor said. "There's an obsession for him, and it's obviously not just limited to Argentine fans. The fervor for Messi has transcended borders and captivated the world."

Kyle Field's expanding soccer identity

Texas A&M opened its doors to international soccer in June 2024, when more than 85,000 fans watched Mexico face Brazil in a friendly that aired in more than 80 countries.

Kyle Field ranks as the sixth-largest stadium in the world, and the fourth-largest in the United States. Its Aggie traditions carry an energy that should fit neatly into international soccer culture.

Kyle Field has a capacity of 102,733 fans, but the record attendance for an American football game was 110,633. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Growing up an Aggie fan and kind of being in that environment, there's such a rich culture and the fan base is incredible," said Lexington SC midfielder Addie McCain, a Texas A&M alumna. "I can only imagine what it'll be like with all the soccer fans getting to be in that environment as well."

McCain saw Messi in person at one of his earliest Inter Miami matches. "I was kind of in awe just the way he was able to play," she said. "He's obviously phenomenal, the best player in the world, in my opinion."

What's at stake for Argentine soccer

The cultural weight of Saturday's match extends well beyond the scoreboard. Texas has the country's largest Honduran population at more than 240,000, and more than 8% of America's Argentines live in the state, many clustered in the Houston metro about an hour from College Station.

Messi is managing a mild left hamstring strain, and Argentina has not confirmed he will start. He turns 39 later this month.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) and teammates celebrate after winning the Copa America final against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in 2024. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The squad is also chasing something no Argentine team has done since 1962: back-to-back World Cup titles.

"This is a massive moment in the history of the sport in our country," Cantor said. "It can be transcendental. It will change the landscape of soccer in this country."

Argentina, as part of Group J along with Austria and Jordan, opens its World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.