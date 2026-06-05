Lionel Messi Set for Historic Night at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field Ahead of World Cup
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When Lionel Messi steps onto the Kyle Field turf Saturday, he could be playing in front of the largest crowd of his legendary career. The stadium seats 102,733 fans, narrowly edging the capacity of Camp Nou, where Messi spent nearly two decades building his legacy.
Argentina faces Honduras in a World Cup tune-up at one of college football's most revered venues.
"It's almost like an overwhelming type of presence," CBS Sports soccer analyst Nico Cantor said. "There's an obsession for him, and it's obviously not just limited to Argentine fans. The fervor for Messi has transcended borders and captivated the world."
Kyle Field's expanding soccer identity
Texas A&M opened its doors to international soccer in June 2024, when more than 85,000 fans watched Mexico face Brazil in a friendly that aired in more than 80 countries.
Kyle Field ranks as the sixth-largest stadium in the world, and the fourth-largest in the United States. Its Aggie traditions carry an energy that should fit neatly into international soccer culture.
"Growing up an Aggie fan and kind of being in that environment, there's such a rich culture and the fan base is incredible," said Lexington SC midfielder Addie McCain, a Texas A&M alumna. "I can only imagine what it'll be like with all the soccer fans getting to be in that environment as well."
McCain saw Messi in person at one of his earliest Inter Miami matches. "I was kind of in awe just the way he was able to play," she said. "He's obviously phenomenal, the best player in the world, in my opinion."
What's at stake for Argentine soccer
The cultural weight of Saturday's match extends well beyond the scoreboard. Texas has the country's largest Honduran population at more than 240,000, and more than 8% of America's Argentines live in the state, many clustered in the Houston metro about an hour from College Station.
Messi is managing a mild left hamstring strain, and Argentina has not confirmed he will start. He turns 39 later this month.
The squad is also chasing something no Argentine team has done since 1962: back-to-back World Cup titles.
"This is a massive moment in the history of the sport in our country," Cantor said. "It can be transcendental. It will change the landscape of soccer in this country."
Argentina, as part of Group J along with Austria and Jordan, opens its World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
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Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.