Argentina knew that playing an open game of soccer in the 2026 World Cup final was never going to work against a far technically superior Spain team. But it feels like the 2022 champion may have taken it to the extreme with how it approached the match … and ended up losing anyway.

A strong defense, frustrating Spain and relying on an individual piece of Lionel Messi brilliance or a late surge as Egypt or England was the game plan.

It nearly worked. Argentina managed to force extra time, but that ‘moment’ never came— in truth, it was always likely to be more difficult once Enzo Fernández for taking a reckless swipe at Pau Cubarsí and it was playing with just 10. Holding on for a penalty shootout was then the best bet, until Ferran Torres slammed in what proved to the winning goal in the second half of extra time.

Argentina Takes No Shots in 90 Minutes

Argentina put so much into an organized defense, closing every pocket of space where possible, that it created nothing to threaten Spain’s goal. Not a single Argentina shot—on or off target—came until 117 minutes of the final had been played. It is the first time that a team competing in a World Cup final has failed to muster even one attempt inside the regulation 90 minutes.

By the time Fernández was shown a red card, Messi wound up increasingly isolated. Having seen precious little of the ball because of the defense-first approach and the way he didn’t actively get involved to help win it back in order to conserve energy, it was the first time the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner started a World Cup match and didn’t create a single chance for his teammates.

Messi was a World Cup starter for the first time in a group-stage draw with the Netherlands in 2006, so this first total lockup was 20 years in the making. The tears rolling down his cheeks after the final whistle suggests he already made up his mind that he won’t be back—aged 43—in 2030.

Spain did it by keeping the ball better than any team Argentina had faced to reach the final. England stopped Messi getting the ball for an hour of the semifinal but then bizarrely invited him in.

0 - Yesterday's final was the first time 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi started a FIFA World Cup match without creating a single chance for one of his teammates.



Restricted. pic.twitter.com/pXF4ZijlUZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2026

Argentina Matches Another Unwanted World Cup Record

Defeat at MetLife Stadium on Sunday was Argentina’s fourth in a World Cup final. Its previous record in finals, stretching back to inaugural edition in 1930, was 3–3. Now, however, Argentina has lost more World Cup finals than it has won, tying Germany’s record for four defeats.

The Netherlands is next on the list, losing three times. It has lost every time it has competed in the final, whereas at least Argentina has enjoyed three triumphs on soccer’s biggest stage.

Continental rival Brazil has lost only one World Cup final—in 1998—and won five. Brazil’s loss to Uruguay in 1950 was not a final defeat in the same way because of the one-off format change. The famous clash with Uruguay was the last match of the final-round group phase and ended up being decisive, but it wasn’t a true knockout ‘final’ because Brazil could still have won the trophy by drawing.

Most World Cup Finals Lost

Lionel Messi and Co. lost in 2014 as well. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Team Finals Lost Finals Won Germany 1966, 1982, 1986, 2002 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Argentina 1930, 1990, 2014, 2026 1978, 1986, 2022 Netherlands 1974, 1978, 2010 - Italy 1970, 1994 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Hungary 1938, 1954 - Czechoslovakia 1934, 1962 - France 2006, 2022 1998, 2018

Argentina’s World Cup Final Record

Year Final 1930 Uruguay 4–2 Argentina 1990 Germany 1–0 Argentina 2014 Germany 1–0 (aet) Argentina 2026 Spain 1–0 (aet) Argentina

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