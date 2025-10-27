Coveted college football HC is favorite to be named new LSU coach in $100 million move
The opening college football odds have been revealed for LSU's next coach and the favorite is not currently in the Power 4. There are plenty of rumors linking LSU to Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and former Penn State head coach James Franklin among other candidates.
Yet, the next LSU coach could already be in Louisiana. Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is the betting favorite to be LSU's new coach at +150, per Bet Online.
Sumrall is not a heavy favorite with plenty of other college football coaches in the mix. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was an assistant during the Tigers' national championship run, is second in the odds at +200.
Additionally, the favorites include Kiffin (+400), Franklin (+600), Drinkwitz (+800) and Louisville's Jeff Brohm (+1200).
Here's the latest news on LSU's coaching search.
Tulane HC Jon Sumrall is the favorite to be LSU's next coach
Given a hiring is still likely months away from happening, there is plenty of time for things to change. Sumrall passed on last offseason's coaching carousel, opting to stay at Tulane.
With enticing jobs like Florida, LSU and Penn State among other vacancies, Sumrall may find it challenging to pass on another round of Power 4 jobs. Unlike Florida, LSU does not have the baggage of their last failed hire being a Group of 6 coach who was unable to successfully make the jump to the SEC.
"His name is expected to be popular at Auburn if it opens and Ole Miss if Kiffin decides to leave," On3's Pete Nakos wrote of Sumrall being an LSU candidate on Sunday. "He’s blended a mix of portal and high school recruiting to form his rosters with minimal dollars.
"Outside of the Power Four, he’s viewed as one of the top coaches. He’s already in the state of Louisiana, where he has posted a 15-6 record at Tulane. Sumrall is 38-10 as an FBS head coach."
LSU firing Brian Kelly and hiring a new coaching staff is projected to cost the Tigers $100 million
Moving on from Kelly is an expensive move for LSU. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Kelly's buyout prior to firing was $54 million.
Not only does LSU need to pay Kelly's buyout, but the Tigers are also hiring a new coaching staff. Between Kelly's expensive buyout and hiring a new coach along with his staff, LSU is projected to spend $100 million, per Nakos.
Given the offset language of Kelly's contract, LSU is likely hoping Kelly finds a new job sooner rather than later to help lower his buyout amount. Hiring Sumrall over a potential bidding war for an existing SEC coach like Kiffin could be a little more financially feasible for the Tigers.
Yet, Sumrall is also going to have plenty of suitors, so LSU would still likely need a lucrative offer to land the Tulane coach.