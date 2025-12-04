$7.5 million college football emerges as favorite to replace Jon Sumrall at Tulane

With Jon Sumrall accepting Florida’s head coaching job, Tulane now turns its attention to searching for a successor as it heads into the American Athletic Conference title game.

Sumrall, who replaced Willie Fritz and led Tulane to consecutive championship-game appearances, will remain with the Green Wave through the postseason while the school prepares a national search.

However, in a twist that caught some by surprise, Tulane alumnus Blake Baker has risen to the top of the betting market, with oddsmakers placing the LSU defensive coordinator at around +200.

Behind Baker sits former Florida coach Billy Napier at +300 and Southern Mississippi’s Charles Huff at +400.

Blake Baker tops odds to become Tulane’s next head coach



The Green Wave finished the regular season 10-2 (7-1 AAC), earned home hosting rights for the conference title game, and carried a Top-25/CFP-adjacent resume into the postseason.

It’s that steady performance, along with Tulane’s proven ability to thrive under mid-major coaches, that has turned the vacancy into a magnet for both Power-5 hopefuls and regional options.

Baker played linebacker at Tulane from 2000 to 2004 and has experience leading high-level defenses with stops at Louisiana Tech, Miami, Missouri, and now LSU.

He also previously served as LSU's linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2021, coaching the nation's leading tackler and Butkus Award Finalist Damone Clark.

Baker took over as LSU’s defensive coordinator in January 2024, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $2.5 million annually that made him the highest-paid assistant in college football.

Napier and Huff present clear fallback choices.

Napier, recently dismissed from Florida, remains linked to several Group of 5 openings and offers Power-Five head-coaching experience.

Huff, who rebuilt Marshall and moved to Southern Miss, carries a strong Sun Belt track record and recruiting resume.

All three names are recurring on market lists as Tulane evaluates whether to pursue a high-profile external hire or promote someone with local and conference familiarity.

