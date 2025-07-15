Brian Kelly on the hot seat? Paul Finebaum weighs in
Brian Kelly won 10 games in his first two seasons at LSU, but that total fell to nine wins a year ago, raising some speculation that his tenure may have peaked.
Does that mean he’s on the hot seat heading into this season? Don’t tell that to Paul Finebaum.
“Read my lips: that is not happening,” Finebaum said emphatically.
“What has happened is that, because of who he is and where he came from, people expect instant success, which is fine, that’s expected of everyone at that level. And I think most would agree, including Brian Kelly, that last year was a setback.”
LSU was 6-1 with an opening loss to USC and sitting at No. 8 in the rankings before a three-game losing streak that saw its defense allow 80 combined points to Texas A&M and Alabama, and then lost on the road to unranked Florida.
That all but kiboshed what until then looked like credible playoff chances.
“There were some games when they just looked miserable,” Finebaum said.
“Notably the Alabama game, other games, Texas A&M in the second half. So I think because of this, because of who he is, people are going to say, well, he hasn’t gone to the playoffs.”
One bright spot was the play of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who led what became college football’s seventh-ranked passing offense, responsible for over 315 yards per game.
That didn’t always translate into points, however, as LSU was just 47th in FBS in scoring, while the Tigers’ defense placed 61st in total defensive output.
Nussmeier returns to this offense, now aided by a transfer class we ranked as the second-best in the country, including elite receiving targets like Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, in addition to ex-Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton.
Kelly’s chance to change the narrative begins under the lights at Clemson on Aug. 30.
--