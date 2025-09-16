LSU WR's message on winning college football national championship: exclusive
LSU's offensive struggles have been well-documented, but College Football HQ On SI recently got an inside look at why the Tigers remain confident. During an exclusive interview with LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., the veteran explained why Tigers fans should be bullish on the team's outlook this college football season.
Hilton admitted that the offense remains a work in progress, but LSU still has their eyes on a national title.
"I would say personally (my goal is to) stay healthy," Hilton told College Football HQ on SI. "I mean, that's where my struggles have been in the past couple years. So, I really just want to remain healthy throughout the whole season.
"I feel like if I am, everything else will take care of itself. And as far as the team goal, obviously, we want to win a national championship. That's the main goal. But in order to do that, you got to take it one week at a time."
LSU faces upcoming tests against Ole Miss and South Carolina
LSU has already been tested with marquee wins against Clemson and Florida to start the season. The Tigers face Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4, but things heat up again with LSU's upcoming schedule.
LSU has upcoming games against Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, all before October ends. The Tigers also face Alabama and Oklahoma in two of their final four games this season.
Chris Hilton Jr. on LSU's chances to win national championship: 'I like 'em a lot'
Hilton outlined what LSU needs to do in order to reach the Tigers' lofty goal of winning a national title. While the offense is aiming to make strides, LSU aims to lean on its "lights out" defense.
"I like 'em a lot (LSU's chances to win the national championship)," Hilton added. "Defense is playing lights out right now.
"And offense, we still figuring things out. You know what I mean? But as long as we taking it one week at a time, we're gonna be all right."
LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. announces NIL deal with Popeyes
Off the field, Hilton revealed an NIL partnership with Popeyes and is helping fans score a deal on wings. Fans can use the promo code Hilton12 to receive 12 Popeyes wings for $12. Hilton is also partial to the blackened chicken tenders.
"It's actually funny because I used to eat Popeyes almost every day because we got one right on campus," Hilton admitted before revealing his favorite Popeyes order.
"... Sometimes they had the blackened chicken tenders. Those are good (or I would) get the chicken sandwich with a frozen strawberry lemonade."