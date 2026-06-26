Major College Football Coach Facing 'Daunting Pressure' in 2026

The 2026 college football season is going to be pressure-filled for several coaches.

Lane Kiffin Enters LSU Under a Different Kind of Pressure

Some of those are facing pressure because they are on the hot seat. Others are facing pressure for other reasons. LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin falls into the other category.

Kiffin is not on the hot seat; instead, he's facing pressure after spurning the Ole Miss Rebels by taking the LSU job after last season. Kiffin spent six seasons in Oxford. He went 55-19 in his tenure, including three straight double-digit win seasons to end his tenure.

His best season came last year, when he led the Rebels to an 11-1 season and their first College Football Playoff berth.

However, after the regular season finale, Kiffin elected to leave for Baton Rouge. As a result of that move, he was not allowed to coach the team in the College Football Playoff.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and new head coach Lane Kiffin greet each other at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Ole Miss Exit Adds Layer of Scrutiny

So, that move is one part of the pressure that he's under. The other pressure he's under is turning the Tigers around. LSU has been one of the best programs in the SEC since the early 2000s. However, they haven't made a College Football Playoff since 2019.

They have had some good teams since then, especially in Brian Kelly's first three years, but they never got over the hump into being a legit contender. That's what Kiffin is tasked with changing.

Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show," where he discussed the pressure Kiffin is under.

"He's going to be facing daunting pressure this season, unlike anything he faced at Ole Miss, where he was in much more of the underdog Lane," Toppmeyer said. "I think that brought out the best in him, frankly. It was the most likable he had been and the most successful he had been."

Toppmeyer is right. Kiffin at Ole Miss was beloved. People found his quirkiness and big personality to be fun. He was the underdog and made the Rebels a legit contender after many seasons of not being competitive. People loved the story of their rise.

Kiffin Moves from Underdog Identity

However, now he's turning away from being the underdog and instead into more of a villain role. But this new role and the pressure that comes with being the head coach at LSU won't come as a surprise to Kiffin.

Kiffin understood the expectations when he took the job, and LSU is not an environment that offers a long adjustment period. The program's recent history has made patience scarce, and anything short of immediate contention will quickly shift the tone.

That's the tradeoff of leaving a stable, beloved situation for one of the most demanding jobs in college football.