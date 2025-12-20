Major college football head coach denies receiving offer for Michigan job

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham agreed to a new five-year deal Saturday that raises his pay to an average of about $7.5 million a season and expands the program’s staff payroll to roughly $11 million, among the highest in the Big 12.

The new deal signals a strong commitment from the university that immediately takes Dillingham out of the running for Michigan’s open head-coaching job.

National outlets had reported that Michigan’s search process contacted or fielded interest from multiple coaches, including Dillingham, after Sherrone Moore’s departure.

However, after re-signing with Arizona State, Dillingham shut down those reports, saying Michigan never made an offer.

"I never got offered a job. None of that ever, ever happened, and it never got to that point," Dillingham said.

"Michigan’s an unbelievable job with unlimited resources, with people who will do whatever they can to make it successful, who want to see it succeed. Somebody’s going to get an unbelievable opportunity … to take over one of the best programs in the country, who are resourced as one of the best programs in the country with one of the best rosters in the country."

Dillingham, an Arizona State alumnus and offensive architect, returned to Tempe as head coach in late 2022 after rapid ascents as an offensive coordinator at several Power Five programs, including Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon.

He quickly rebuilt ASU’s offense, delivering a 2024 Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance, then followed with an 8–4 2025 season.

That rapid rise, along with his reputation for quarterback development and program building, made Dillingham a prominent name as Michigan began exploring options.

The Michigan vacancy followed the university’s decision to fire Moore for cause on December 10; Moore’s dismissal was accompanied by criminal charges and arraignment related to alleged off-field conduct.

With the bowl season and transfer portal approaching, Dillingham’s decision removes a high-profile option many viewed as a favorite, adding another obstacle Michigan must address quickly.

