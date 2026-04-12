The 2026 college football season, like every year, brings lofty expectations for elite programs across the country.

One of the programs that consistently faces those expectations is the LSU Tigers. The Tigers have been one of the premier programs in the SEC since 2000, winning three national championships. However, they have not returned to the College Football Playoff since their title run in 2019.

Since that historic season, the program has experienced inconsistency. LSU has won seven or fewer games in three seasons during that span, while also producing two double-digit win seasons. Those successful years came under head coach Brian Kelly, who went 34-14 in four seasons.

Despite that record, the program made a change in pursuit of a higher ceiling, hiring former Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He arrived in Baton Rouge following a highly successful six-year run at Ole Miss, where he compiled a 55-19 record. He led the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons and elevated the program into a legitimate contender in the SEC.

That rise peaked in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. However, Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, leaving Ole Miss to finish its playoff run without him.

The Rebels still advanced to the semifinals with wins over the Tulane Green Wave and the Georgia Bulldogs before falling to the Miami Hurricanes, further validating the roster he built.

Due to that success, and LSU assembling the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, highlighted by former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt, CBS Sports' John Talty said on “The Paul Finebaum Show” that expectations are immediate.

"I think it's playoff or bust," Talty said. "Just knowing the level of investment into that roster. Now, of course, if you are a coach, you don't want that pressure on you. So, if you are Lane Kiffin... you don't want that hanging over your head."

That expectation reflects the modern reality of college football. With the transfer portal allowing for rapid roster construction, programs like LSU are no longer expected to wait through multi-year rebuilds.

Still, there is a difference between capability and inevitability. While LSU has the talent to compete for a playoff spot, first-year transitions often come with challenges, including scheme adjustments and roster cohesion.

The comparison many will make is to the Indiana Hoosiers under Curt Cignetti, who reached the CFP in Year 1 and won a national championship in Year 2. However, that level of immediate success remains the exception, not the standard.

For LSU, success in 2026 should be measured by more than just a playoff appearance. Progress, consistency, and establishing a sustainable foundation under Kiffin are equally important.

While playoff expectations are understandable, labeling the season as “bust” without one may overlook the realities of building a championship program in Year 1.