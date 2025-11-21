Major college football program set to meet with Lane Kiffin amid departure rumors
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and head coach Lane Kiffin are scheduled to meet Friday, according to multiple reports, as speculation intensifies over whether Kiffin will remain in Oxford or depart for another high-profile job.
The timing comes as the Rebels are enjoying one of the best seasons in program history.
Ole Miss enters its bye week at 10-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC play, ranked No. 6 nationally and positioned for its first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
Their lone setback was a narrow 43-35 loss to Georgia, and the Rebels have consistently ranked among the SEC’s top offenses, averaging 37.2 points and 493.8 yards per game (third-most in college football).
Kiffin’s success has made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the sport.
Florida and LSU, both of which fired their head coaches in October, have reportedly placed Kiffin at the top of their lists.
LSU is said to be preparing a record-setting contract offer that could exceed $13 million annually.
Florida, meanwhile, has also been aggressive in its pursuit, reportedly hosting Kiffin and his family for a formal visit on November 16.
Kiffin’s name has even surfaced in NFL circles, with the New York Giants linked to him earlier this month.
Despite the rumors, Kiffin has remained publicly focused on Ole Miss.
He told reporters this week that he expects to coach the Rebels in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Nov. 28.
He has declined to comment on other jobs, repeating his stance that he does not discuss outside opportunities during the season.
Kiffin’s contract with Ole Miss runs through December 2031, earning $9 million annually, with $7.2 million guaranteed.
Ole Miss holds a buyout clause that could save the school $36 million if exercised, though insiders say such a move is unlikely.
Friday’s meeting between Carter and Kiffin could decide whether Ole Miss continues its rise or risks starting over amid mounting outside offers.