$29 million head coach emerges as favorite to replace Brian Kelly at LSU
LSU’s head‑coaching position opened after Brian Kelly was dismissed on October 26, triggering a national search.
As an elite SEC post aimed at competing for national titles, the vacancy immediately drew a deep hot board that included established veterans, emerging coordinators and young head coaches on the rise.
Some of the biggest names have included Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Tulane’s Jon Sumrall, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and former Alabama coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban.
However, a new development emerged on Tuesday when one name rose above all of those: Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, who currently holds a $29 million contract with the Sun Devils.
Recent reports indicate that Dillingham is now the odds-on favorite to take over for Kelly at LSU with odds of around +300, ahead of Saban (+400), Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady (+650), and Kiffin (+700).
Dillingham rose rapidly through the college ranks as an offensive-minded assistant before becoming a Power Five head coach.
After early stops as a high school coach and a graduate assistant, he built his reputation as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at programs including Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon.
Hired as Arizona State’s head coach in late 2022, Dillingham helped ASU move from rebuilding status to consistent bowl and Group of Five/Power Five contention, posting consecutive winning seasons (11-3 in 2024, 7-3 in 2025) and a Peach Bowl appearance a year ago.
Since late October and into November, Dillingham’s name has circulated widely in rumor rounds for multiple Power Five openings.
LSU has been the biggest vacancy he’s been linked to, alongside openings at Florida and Auburn.
Dillingham has publicly downplayed any coaching speculation, repeatedly emphasizing commitment to Arizona State and framing his focus as player development and finishing the season strong.
Still, Dillingham offers what contenders are looking for — clear offensive success, the ability to rebuild a team quickly, a strong track record of developing quarterbacks, and a younger profile attractive to schools shifting toward modern hires.
More importantly, a chance to lead a program like LSU doesn’t come around often and may be too big to pass up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
