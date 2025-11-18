Nick Saban emerges as head coach candidate for major college football program
After retiring from coaching at Alabama following the 2023 season, Nick Saban became a regular on ESPN’s College GameDay, appearing as an on‑air analyst and commentator.
His work on the show earned him a 2025 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality — Emerging On‑Air Talent, and he remains a pivotal part of the college football ecosystem.
Yet, despite his success in television, Saban’s name has repeatedly surfaced in heavy rumors linking him to major openings throughout the 2025 coaching carousel, notably at LSU.
However, after many had written off a return, a Tuesday update put Saban with the second‑best odds to take the LSU job, behind only Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham was set as the frontrunner at +300, with Saban at +400 and Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady (+650) and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin (+700) following close behind.
Saban carries an elite 292-71-1 head coaching record at the college level, with stops at Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-1999), LSU (2000-2004), and notably, Alabama (2007-2023).
He has won 11 SEC championships (two with LSU, nine with Alabama) and seven national championships (six with Alabama, one with LSU).
Institutional familiarity with LSU’s culture, recruiting pipelines in the Southeast, proven championship pedigree, and immediate credibility with boosters, donors, recruits, and conference peers make Saban a uniquely stabilizing option in theory.
While it once seemed to be a pipedream, after Tuesday’s update, the thought of Saban returning to the bayou is starting to feel like a very realistic possibility.
Typical Power‑5 hiring timelines vary by program urgency, postseason considerations, buyout/legal matters, and vetting processes.
LSU has already been actively pursuing other coaching candidates, notably scheduling a private flight and visit for Kiffin and his family, but the vetting process remains ongoing.
A decision for a high-profile program like LSU can come quickly (days) or take several weeks, especially if there’s a chance to bring a legend like Saban back in the building.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
