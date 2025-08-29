Major college football head coach reportedly takes $1 million pay cut to help fund 2025 roster
As schools search for sustainable funding in the aftermath of the House settlement, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has seemingly taken things into his own hands.
The House v. NCAA settlement ushered in a new era in college sports, creating a revenue-share model for schools to pay student athletes directly. Up to $20.5 million can be shared in 2025 with that figure increasing over the next 10 years.
Venables, who is entering his fourth season at the helm of the Sooners, is taking a $1 million pay cut during the 2025 season, choosing to help fund Oklahoma's revenue-share strategy with an agreement made in February of this year, according to files obtained by USA TODAY's Steve Berkowitz via an open-records request.
"It was initiated by coach Venables as a one-time give-back to contribute to the department's revenue-sharing efforts," an Oklahoma athletics department spokesman said via USA TODAY.
According to the report, Venables will make $7.55 million this season before his contract with Oklahoma continues as agreed upon, slating him to make $8.65 million in 2026 and 2027, $8.75 million for the 2028 season and $8.85 million for the 2029 season.
Venables, 54, led the Sooners to a 6-7 record in 2024, their first season in the SEC. Oklahoma is 22-17 overall under Venables, including a career-best 10-3 in 2023.
While there are concerns about the trajectory of the program given the disappointing finish last season, it's clear that Venables is committed to turning things around.
Venables and Co. will open the 2025 season at home on Saturday against Illinois State at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN).