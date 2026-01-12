Mansoor Delane 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Mansoor Delane is one of the most productive cornerbacks in college across nearly every metric. He took a massive leap this year after transferring to LSU following his first three college seasons at Virginia Tech.

Delane has been on draft radars for two years now but he and the Virginia Tech defense had a forgettable season in 2024. Landing in the LSU defense was a great move for Delane's development and production.

Delane is a former three star recruit out of Maryland and he plays defensive back like many Northeastern players do, gritty and tough. Delane is also very versatile and plays multiple coverages well while showing elite instincts and route awareness.

Aligned in press, Delane is able to hand fight and establish leverage on receivers well. He generally will use the sidelines to his advantage and squeeze routes and limit throwing windows.

Delane has played almost exclusively on the boundary unless shadowing wide receivers in man coverage in the slot. It does appear that he is much less comfortable with the space and options slot receivers are afforded. Receivers with elite burst and releases have given him a bit of trouble in the slot further reinforcing his best fit on the boundary.

As a tackler, Delane is good but not great with a solid 10.6 percent missed tackle rate for both 2025 and his career.

Measurables

Name: Mansoor Delane

6'0 190lbs, cornerback, senior Awards: 2025 Unanimous All-American, First team All-SEC

What Mansoor Delane does well

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Great instincts and feel for receivers breaks and timing

Displays good use of physicality at the line of scrimmage and throughout the route managing proper technique and timing to avoid penalties with zero in 2025

A smart football player that excels with his eyes on the quarterback with a feel for the routes around him when in zone coverage

Where Mansoor Delane can improve

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Punch timing in press can be a mixed bag and lacks the recovery burst to catch up to receivers with top shelf speed

Looks less confident when shadowing receivers into the slot which may limit his versatility

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #2 Cornerback

Expected draft round: Late first

Summary

Mansoor Delane is a very good prospect who is disciplined and productive. His athletic testing will be very important for his overall evaluation as there as questions regarding his top speed and acceleration. Prospects like the Houston Texans Kamari Lassiter faced similar questions during the draft process and have excelled at the NFL level.

Delane may not be an old school lock down corner where he can be left on an island against the best wide receivers and athletes in the NFL. He can be a very productive defensive back who is scheme versatile and can be dropped into an NFL defense as a number two corner early in his career.