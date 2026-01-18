Mario Cristobal calls for college football rule change before national championship

The Miami Hurricanes are preparing for the most significant matchup of their season against Indiana. However, the lead-up to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship has been dominated by conversations regarding a controversial officiating decision. The focus remains on the availability of a key defensive starter.

Xavier Lucas was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl victory over Ole Miss. The defensive back was flagged for targeting following a collision late in the semifinal contest. By rule, the timing of the foul carries a mandatory suspension that extends into the next scheduled game.

That regulation means Lucas is currently barred from participating in the first half of the title game against the Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, and the Hoosiers. Head coach Mario Cristobal expressed frustration regarding the situation during his media availability.

He believes the current rule structure unfairly penalizes student-athletes during the most critical moments of the year.

Mario Cristobal argues targeting suspension should not carry over to national title game

Cristobal made his stance clear regarding the penalty that will sideline his defensive back for the first 30 minutes against Indiana. The Miami coach feels the punishment does not fit the infraction. He specifically criticized how the carry-over rule affects a player's status for the final game of the season.

"We feel it was unjustly administered, and now it impacts the last game of the season," Cristobal said regarding the decision.

The frustration stems from the subjectivity of the call made against Lucas with 8:54 remaining in the semifinal round. The play involved a helmet-to-helmet collision with Rebels receiver Cayden Lee as Lucas attempted a tackle. While replay officials confirmed the call, many observers felt the play was a standard football collision rather than a malicious hit.

This feeling was compounded by an earlier sequence in the Fiesta Bowl involving Ole Miss safety Nick Cull. Cull delivered a hard hit on Miami receiver Malachi Toney that appeared to meet the strict definition of targeting.

Rules analyst Bill LeMonnier stated during the broadcast that the tackle involved a strong hit to the head and neck area of a defenseless player, yet replay officials overturned the call on the field.

The inconsistency highlights why Cristobal is calling for immediate reform, but his immediate concern is a depleted secondary. The first-half suspension puts the Hurricanes in a precarious position against a high-powered Indiana offense.

Cornerback Damari Brown remains day-to-day with a foot injury that has sidelined him since late November.

Targeting called on Miami.



Refs are reviewing it.



Target or nah?? pic.twitter.com/NC4IOxuqHh — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) January 9, 2026

Fortunately for Miami, OJ Frederique Jr. appears poised to return to a larger role. After playing only six snaps in the Fiesta Bowl following an injury against Ohio State, Frederique declared himself fully healthy for Monday.

"I'm full to go," Frederique said. "I'm ready to show my opponent what I can do."

The defensive unit is embracing a "next-man mentality" according to Frederique, which will be essential as defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman adjusts his rotation. The Hurricanes will face the Indiana Hoosiers for the National Championship on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

