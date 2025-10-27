Matt Leinart makes prediction about Lane Kiffin's future amid LSU rumors
FOX Sports analyst Matt Leinart entered the discussion about Lane Kiffin's situation on social media. Leinart tweeted an ambiguous thought on Kiffin's situation that doesn't define the Ole Miss coach's ultimate destination, but says one spot that it won't be-- Oxford, Mississippi. But Leinart's vagueness gives a good opportunity to consider some of the likely spots where Kiffin might go.
Kiffin has been thoroughly linked to the Florida job and the LSU opening seems ot another one with strong rumor power. That said, Penn State is another marquee opening that could fit.
Leinart's prediction
Kiffin is inked to a deal at Ole Miss worth approximately $63 million through the end of 2031. But with Ole Miss a likely College Football Playoff participant, the 50-year old Kiffin figures to be the focus of significant interest from the top vacancies in college football. It is that interest which presumably led Leinart to his conclusion that Kiffin won't be back at Ole Miss next season.
The leading (non-Oxford) possibilities for Kiffin
Kiffin his been extensively discussed for the Florida head coaching vacancy. Given Florida's glory days under Urban Meyer and Steve Spurrier, an offensive-minded head coach would be a likely pick at Florida. While the Gators have no direct connection to Kiffin, he has coached for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Florida Atlantic University.
The challenges at Florida are substantial. The Gators haven't been to a national title game since 2008 and haven't won an SEC title since then. Florida had a losing record under Billy Napier and hasn't even had a 10-win season since 2019. This year will likely be Kiffin's fourth at Ole Miss during the same duration.
LSU offrers not only a more recent history of winning a championship, with the 2019 title in the recent past. The Tigers, of course, won the SEC that year, and also won it in 2011, when they lost in the national title game. But Brian Kelly's 34-14 record has now gotten him fired, so the stakes are clearly high.
Penn State hasn't won a national championship since the days of Joe Paterno and even James Franklin claimed just a single Big Ten title which came in 2016. That said, Franklin had six double-digit win seasons and reached the CFP semifinals last season, but is now unemployed.
Exactly which of the above spots Leinart had in mind-- or whether he's contemplating another possible vacancy-- is open for speculation. But his contention that Oxford is out would be an intriguing development in what promises to be a wild offseason coaching carousel.