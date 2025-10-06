College Football HQ

Matt Leinart names college football quarterback who is the 'real deal'

"Julian Sayin is the real deal. Film is impressive and just continues to get better and better every week."

Patrick Previty

Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart
Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

When a Heisman winner calls a young quarterback "the real deal," that's noticeable. On Monday, Matt Leinart posted on X: "Julian Sayin is the real deal. Film is impressive and just continues to get better and better every week."

Leinart's comments come after No. 1 Ohio State just throttled Minnesota 42–3, and Julian Sayin turned in his most efficient start yet: 23-of-27, 326 yards, 3 touchdowns. Against the Gophers, Sayin repeatedly got his two NFL-caliber WR's involved. Carnell Tate had a career-best game with nine receptions for 183 yards and one TD. Jeremiah Smith had seven grabs for two scores. Three TD drives also spanned 75, 80 and 65 yards which is a positive sign from a team led by a young QB.

Through five games, Sayin owns an 80.2% completion rate, has topped 300 yards three times, and sits at 13 TDs against 3 INTs while posting a 196.9 passer rating (third nationally).

Ohio State remains No. 1 in the AP poll coming out of Week 6 and the consistency should be applauded, especially when Texas and Penn State tumbled out of the Top 25 after upset losses. Next up is a road test at No. 17 Illinois in FOX’s Big Noon window, another showcase opportunity for a quarterback who is rising week-to-week.

Julian Sayin and other top QB's by the numbers

Julian Sayin, Ohio State (5–0) — Absurdly efficient: 80.2% completion rate, 10.4 YPA, 196.9 passer rating, top-10 Total QBR (85.8; 8th), 1,313 yards, 13 TD and 3 INT.

Dante Moore, Oregon (5–0) — The efficiency is a tick lower than Sayin’s but still elite: 74.6% completion rate, 9.0 YPA, 183.5 rating, 1,210 yards, 14 TD and 1 INT. He had a "Heisman moment," throwing 3 TD with no picks to beat No. 3 Penn State in double OT on the road.

Carson Beck, Miami (5–0) — Beck's 84.4 QBR (10th in the nation) sits close to Sayin's, with a 73.4% completion rate and 1,213 yards, 11 TD and 3 INT on the year. He just carved No. 18 Florida State on the road (20-of-27, 241 yards, 4 TD).

Ty Simpson, Alabama (4–1) — He is the one of the best QB's in the SEC and in the top-15 for QBR in the country (13th). Through five games he has 1,478 yards, 13 TD and 1 INT. He put up 340 yards vs. Vanderbilt and 276 yards in a win at Georgia.

Jayden Maiava, USC (QBR leader) — Maiava is the national pace-setter in QBR (93.5), with 1,587 yards, 11 TD and 1 INT.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame (3–2) — Not as gaudy on season volume, but he had 4 TDs in the first half at Arkansas and 189-yards/2-TDs in a win vs. Boise State. If ND keeps winning, Carr stays in the conversation for one of the best in the nation.

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (yardage leader) — FBS leader in passing yards (2,058) with 19 TD and 4 INT through Week 6. He just hung 345 yards in a 35–34 win over Kansas State.

Published
