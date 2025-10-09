Mel Kiper names Big Ten star top 2026 NFL Draft quarterback
ESPN's Mel Kiper took a moment on a recent First Draft podcast to weigh in on some pivotal college football topics. Not shockingly, Kiper, renowned as perhaps the major expert on NFL Draft issues, spent much of his time discussing quarterbacks. In naming his top QB prospect, Kiper went with Oregon QB Dante Moore.
Kiper's take
I think Dante Moore is the guy.... I've watched enough of Dante Moore to say, five starts at UCLA, throw them out the window. Only a handful of starts this year. I think I've seen enough for-- not to write in pen or put exclamation point after exclamation point, but I think he's clearly the number one guy right now. Will that change? Who knows? I don't say how he's going to play. But right now, he's the one guy, if I'm a Jets fan that I'm excited about is Dante Moore from Oregon.- Mel Kiper,
Moore's RIse
After five games as the starter at Oregon, the nod of approbation from Kiper is an outstanding NFL sign for the developing QB. As noted by Kiper, Moore did see significant playing time as a freshman at UCLA in 2023. Moore passed for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions, ultimately losing the QB job over the course of the season.
Moore transferred to Oregon, but threw just eight passes last year as a backup behind Dillon Gabriel. Still, in the 2025 season, he has showed his full skill set, passing for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns against one interception in Oregon's 5-0 start. Moore's 74.6% completion rate ties for fourth best nationally and his 14 touchdowns ties for sixth place.
While the college season began with NFL personnel apparently leaning toward Arch Manning and recent comments have suggested that Indiana's Fernando Mendoza might be coveted, Kiper's take that Moore is "the guy" can only help his rising NFL stock.