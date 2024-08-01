Ex-Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker sues school
Former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging the school wrongfully terminated him and defamed him, according to reports.
The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Michigan, accuses the school of conducting an "improper, biased, and sham investigation" that was designed to fire him amid a sexual harassment scandal last fall.
Tucker also alleges the school violated his right to due process and has accused the university of discriminating against him because of his race. Tucker is black.
"By improperly weaponizing the University's investigative procedures against Plaintiff, the Defendants have caused, and continue to cause, Plaintiff to experience several emotional harm and suffering, and have caused hundreds of millions in damages," the suit claims.
Michigan State originally suspended Tucker and then fired him after claiming he sexually harassed anti-sexual violence activist Brenda Tracy.
Tucker's suit against the school is seeking compensation, but does not include a specific amount.
Michigan State signed Tucker to a 10-year, $95 million contract extension and had nearly $80 million remaining on the deal when he was terminated.
