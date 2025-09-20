Miami fans have blunt three-word message for Florida before Week 4 game
Only minutes in Saturday morning's College GameDay show, Miami fans made clear that their rivalry with Florida hits just a bit different than others throughout college football. CGD generally patrols obscenity on its broadcasts, but the outbreak from Miami fans seems to broad to be controlled.
Hard-charging Hurricane fans
As the hosts bounced quick topics around, some rowdy Miami fans were clearly chating, "F*** the Gators." Host Rece Davis muttered, "Uh-oh." Pat McAfee seemed amused by the situation, quipping, "We're starting early. Rock the Gators, truck the Gators, whatever they're [chanting]."
Miami/UF rivalry history
Miami and Florida has been a durable and deeply competitive rivalry. The Hurricanes hold the all-time series edge 30-27. The 1984 game between the Florida schools was one of the first live college football games televised by ESPN. Shifts in conference alignment had recently threatened the series, with only two games being played by the rivals between 2008 and 2024. While the schools played a home-and-home set this year and last year, the long-term future of the rivlary remains uncertain.
The rivalry has gained ground in recent decades as Florida became one of the prime college football strongholds. In 1983, Miami won the national championship and the only loss suffered all season came to the Gators. More recently, UF won the 2008 championship and interjected an unpredictable note by tacking on a late field goal in a 26-3 victory.
This year's edition
Off a 3-0 start this year, Miami looks to be a CFP contender and perhaps the leader in the clubhouse in the ACC. The No.4 ranked Hurricanes have QB transfer Carson Beck from Georgia and are picking up 7.22 yards per play with a dynamic offense. Florida is a humbling 1-2 and likely is playing for Coach Billy Napier's future in Gainesville. QB DJ Lagway threw five interceptions in last week's lost to No. 3 LSU. But even with Florida down, Miami fans, to judge by those who made it to College GameDay, won't be taking it easy on the Gators.