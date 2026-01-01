Cowboys legend has viral celebration after College Football Playoff stunner
In this story:
While the Dallas Cowboys may have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs a few weeks ago, one of the team's legends is still enjoying some postseason success thanks to his alma mater.
Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been a mainstay on the Miami Hurricanes sideline throughout the 2025 college football season, and Wednesday night, he witnessed a stunner when Miami upset the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
It was Miami's second straight upset, after earning a win over No. 7 Texas A&M before knocking off the No. 2 Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' first Week 18 injury report sees 5 players miss practice
As is always the case, Irvin had his viral moments throughout the game thanks to his intense reactions, but nothing had people buzzing more than his "BTA" celebration.
Irvin shared the video of his celebration on social media.
You have to appreciate that level of enthusiasm.
With the win, the Hurricanes advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they will face the winner of Thursday's Sugar Bowl between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
The Fiesta Bowl will go down at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to make costly George Pickens decision
Miami Hurricanes vs TBD TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, January 8
Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Odds: Odds are not yet available
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview
Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB
What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs
Cowboys still confident they can build Super Bowl contender around star QB
Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale
Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez