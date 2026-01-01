Cowboys legend has viral celebration after College Football Playoff stunner

While the Dallas Cowboys may have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs a few weeks ago, one of the team's legends is still enjoying some postseason success thanks to his alma mater.

Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been a mainstay on the Miami Hurricanes sideline throughout the 2025 college football season, and Wednesday night, he witnessed a stunner when Miami upset the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

It was Miami's second straight upset, after earning a win over No. 7 Texas A&M before knocking off the No. 2 Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' first Week 18 injury report sees 5 players miss practice

As is always the case, Irvin had his viral moments throughout the game thanks to his intense reactions, but nothing had people buzzing more than his "BTA" celebration.

Irvin shared the video of his celebration on social media.

You have to appreciate that level of enthusiasm.

With the win, the Hurricanes advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they will face the winner of Thursday's Sugar Bowl between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl will go down at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to make costly George Pickens decision

Miami Hurricanes vs TBD TV & viewing info

Miami Hurricanes former receiver Michael Irvin reacts on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, January 8

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Odds are not yet available

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs

Cowboys still confident they can build Super Bowl contender around star QB

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale