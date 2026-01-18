Michael Irvin trolled before Miami-Indiana CFP title game

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Saturday Night Live apparently really, really liked Michael Irvin. The former Miami Hurricane and Dallas Cowboy legendary wide receiver has seen a resurgence of his popularity after his beloved Hurricanes have seemingly taken him on as the team's hype man.

Irvin's excited sideline antics, culminating with his "belt-to-a**" post-game celebration, have certainly been noticed. If there was any doubt about that, viewers of Saturday Night Live saw proof.

Saturday Night Live takes on Irvin

The show's Weekend Update section included an on-point parody of Irvin, who is played by SNL's Kam Patterson.

In the segment, Patterson as Irvin is asked about the upcoming national title game for the Hurricanes. "WOOOOOO!" That's what I'm talking about," said Patterson in his Irvin role.

Later in the segment, Patterson/irvin notably claimed, "My resting heart rate is a perfect score: 16,000. My mama was a hummingbird, and my daddy was a brick of cocaine!”

In the skit, Patterson/Irvin voices concern about the need to get to Miami and get to the game. "If you see an angry 60-year-old man running down Highway 95, well over the speed limit, with bugs all over his face, and an a-- with the police tranquilizer darts, you’d better get out the way!" he proclaimed.

Irvin's past history

Irvin, who is actually 59 years old, is not a shocking candidate for increased attention this week. Even ahead of his eccentric sideline antics for the Hurricanes, Irvin is seemingly always in the news. After being chosen by Dallas with the 11th pick of the 1988 NFL Draft, Irvin had thrived as a player until a 1999 injury led him to retirement. Irvin posted 750 regular-season NFL receptions, with seven 1,000 yard seasons, including a trio of Super Bowl winning-seasons.

Irvin has been in the news since retirement after a variety of legal misadventures, but also when he starred in 2005's remake of The Longest Yard with Adam Sandler. He was sometimes employed by ESPN as an analyst and in 2007, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

SNL and football

Saturday Night Live has rarely been afraid to take a serious look at football culture through the lens of comedy. From Norm MacDonald ripping on O.J. Simpson near-mercilessly after Simpson's controversial acquittal on murder charges to Peyton Manning once hosting the show in 2007, football is seemingly often on the mind of the comedy cast's writers and stars. Irvin is just another part of a lengthy tradition, albeit a funny part.