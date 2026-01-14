No. 1 ranked transfer OT urged to choose ACC powerhouse over major programs

The transfer portal turns virtually everyone into a recruiter. From fans to NFL legends hyping their alma mater, there's no end to the noise surrounding top prospects.

The intersection of a massive (no pun intended) tackle prospect, an ACC program in the national spotlight and a flamboyant alum who was an NFL superstar makes for a superb recruiting opportunity. So when Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin chimed in on a recruitment, it's a story worth watching.

Colorado tackle Jordan Seaton grabbed headlines with his decision to enter the transfer portal after two seasons of playing for Deion Sanders and Colorado. Seaton was a second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2025 and the standout transfer has been hearing from a multitude of schools.

But Irvin took to social media to deliver his pitch to Seaton. Irvin, of course, played with Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys, and incorporated that familiarity into his social media thoughts.

If you are going to leave my boy @DeionSanders , you might as well, come and see his boy @CanesFootball ME!!! https://t.co/qeAPgMOsHZ — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 14, 2026

Before he was an NFL legend, Irvin was a Miami Hurricane. In case anybody had forgotten that, his very vocal fandom from the sideline in the CFP, complete with "belt to a--" post-game celebration, has certainly provided a very vivid reminder.

Seaton's second recruitment

Seaton is ranked by 247sports as the top offensive line prospect who entered the portal and the No. 4 overall player in the portal nationally. He was a five-star recruit and the top offensive tackle prospect in the nation out of high school, per 247's rankings. Seaton finished prep school at IMG Academy, but is originally from the Washington DC area.

As a high school recruit, Seaton visited Ohio State and Tennessee after taking his Colorado visit, but then ultimately picked the Buffs and Coach Prime. Both Ohio State and Tennessee have been mentioned in Seaton's portal recruitment. Still other reports have indicated that Oregon and Texas are two of the primary schools under consideration.

Miami has been fairly quiet in the portal thus far, but as a CFP finalist, the school's own portal window hasn't yet begun to operate. Once the Hurricanes have a clearer idea of who will look to transfer or go pro, it would be expected for them to then dive in with their own portal recruitments. At the moment, Miami has taken only four portal commitments. With a senior tackle on one side of the offensive line and a highly likely NFL Draft entrant (Francis Mauigoa) on the other side, if Seaton is patient, the Hurricanes would not be surprising as a serious portal suitor.