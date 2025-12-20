Award-winning 177-win college football HC surges as favorite to be named Michigan HC
As the College Football Playoff heats up, Michigan's coaching search took a turn amid ongoing rumors. Alabama's Kalen DeBoer appears to be a more unlikely candidate following the Crimson Tide's win over Oklahoma with Bama looking to win another national title.
DeBoer had been floated as a favorite following Michigan's decision to fire Sherrone Moore. Additionally, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham was among the favorites at Michigan.
Dillingham signed a new contract extension to remain at his alma mater, likely prompting Michigan to pivot from at least two of the team's top candidates. The latest betting odds have a new favorite atop the list to be named Michigan's next coach.
Let's explore the latest college football news on Michigan's search for a new coach.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham emerges as new favorite at Michigan
Kyle Whittingham has been the Utah head coach for 22 years. Now, Whittingham is being linked to a possible move to the Big Ten amid Michigan's vacancy.
Whittingham is the new favorite with a 26% chance to land the Michigan job, per Kalshi. Washington's Jedd Fisch is next in line at 19% followed by Michigan's interim coach Biff Poggi at 13%.
Kyle Whittingham's impressive resume could entice Michigan
There has been plenty of speculation in Utah that Whittingham could be headed for retirement sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see whether Michigan could entice Whittingham to extend his career.
Whittingham has quite a resume going 177-88 during his 22 seasons as Utah coach. The veteran coach is a 2-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Additionally, Whittingham won the same honor in the Mountain West when the Utes were still part of the conference.
The pressure is on Michigan to make a decision soon with the college football transfer portal opening on Jan. 2.
