Ranking College Football’s Best Returning Tight Ends in 2026

The 2026 college football season has entered a transformational phase where the tight end is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Modern coordinators are increasingly leaning on these versatile hybrid athletes to exploit coverage mismatches and anchor sophisticated run schemes in the 12-team playoff era.

While several elite targets have moved on to the NFL this past year, the returning class is defined by unprecedented athleticism and diverse origins. From basketball to gridiron converts to international phenoms, the following players represent the gold standard of the tight end position when looking ahead to 2026.

Honorable Mentions

Lawson Luckie, Georgia Bulldogs

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'4", 240 lbs.



2025 stats: 15 receptions, 158 yards, 4 TD

A legacy player whose father and uncles all lettered for the Bulldogs, Luckie is creating his own identity in Athens.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He made history last season against Ole Miss by becoming the first Georgia tight end since 1942 to record three touchdown catches in a single game.

The 6-foot-4 rising junior is a tough, gritty blocker who also shows a natural knack for finding the soft spots in opposing goal-line defenses.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina Tar Heels

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'6", 250 lbs.



2025 stats: 7 receptions, 84 yards, 1 TD

After spending two seasons in a depth role at Ohio State, Thurman is taking his elite physical pedigree to Chapel Hill.

The son of former NFL linebacker Odell Thurman and WNBA champion Kara Braxton, he is a massive target with the wingspan to be a nightmare in the red zone.

His move to North Carolina provides him with the opportunity to finally become the focal point of a passing attack that has historically loved utilizing athletic tight ends.

Decker DeGraaf, Washington Huskies

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'4", 245 lbs.



2025 stats: 32 receptions, 360 yards, 2 TD

DeGraaf has carved out a significant role in Seattle over his first two seasons, showing the kind of maturity that coaches covet in the Big Ten.

Washington Huskies tight end Decker DeGraaf (86) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He is an exceptionally fluid athlete for his size, and his ability to create separation against man coverage was among the best in the conference last fall.

With several veteran wideouts moving on to the professional ranks, his target share is expected to rise significantly as a junior.

Top 10 returning college football tight ends for 2026

10. Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State Nittany Lions

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'7", 255 lbs.



2025 stats: 37 receptions, 446 yards, 6 TD

Brahmer followed his head coach from Iowa State to Happy Valley, bringing a massive 6'7" frame that immediately makes him the primary red-zone target for the Nittany Lions.

Former Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

He burst onto the scene as a freshman by breaking school records for catches at his position and has only refined his game since. He averaged over 12 yards per reception last fall and proved to be a versatile asset, even completing a 45-yard pass on a trick play.

Brahmer is a former four-sport high school athlete from Pierce, Nebraska, who utilizes his basketball background to box out smaller defenders in the end zone.

9. Peter Clarke, Temple Owls

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'6", 265 lbs.



2025 stats: 30 receptions, 483 yards, 6 TD

Clarke represents one of the most improbable journeys in the sport, having started his career playing flag football in London, England.

A graduate of the NFL Academy, he has transformed himself from a lanky international prospect into a 265-pound force in the inner city of Philadelphia. He earned second-team All-American honors in 2025 after leading the Owls in several receiving categories, including a career-long 50-yard reception in an overtime victory over Tulsa.

Clarke is an underrated star who enters his senior campaign as one of the most physically imposing players in the Group of Five.

8. Jeremiah Hasley, Duke Blue Devils

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'3", 245 lbs.



2025 stats: 40 receptions, 454 yards, 6 TD

Hasley is one of the most resilient players in the ACC, having returned from a devastating lower-leg injury in 2024 to become Duke's go-to option in the passing game. He finished last season with a flurry, scoring touchdowns in each of his final four games, including a 50-yard score in the Sun Bowl win over Arizona State.

Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) catches a pass during the game against the Clemson Tigers. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is a physical player who consistently gained yardage after the catch, making him a premier ACC receiving threat.

Hasley has developed a reputation for being a chain-mover, with nearly 50 percent of his targets resulting in either a first down or a touchdown.

7. Garrett Oakley, Kansas State Wildcats

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'5", 245 lbs.



2025 stats: 38 receptions, 389 yards, 6 TD

Oakley enters his final season as the most consistent weapon in the Wildcats' tight end room. He tied a school record with six receiving touchdowns last season and earned All-Big 12 honors for his ability to deliver in high-stakes moments.

A finance major with a reputation for Nebraska-bred toughness, he is more than just a receiving threat.

He finished as a reliable blocker in the run game, making him one of the few true three-down tight ends remaining in the college game. His clutch red-zone reliability was highlighted by a career-high seven-catch outing at Baylor.

6. Dylan Wade, UCF Knights

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'2", 240 lbs.



2025 stats: 43 receptions, 523 yards, 5 TD

Wade has become a household name in the Big 12 after transferring from Maryland and immediately leading his team in receiving touchdowns. He is a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands, highlighted by an 83-yard touchdown reception against Oklahoma State last fall that remains tied for the sixth-longest in UCF history.

UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

An Orlando native, he returned home to provide the Knights with a vertical element that few at his position can match.

Wade recorded his most impressive stat line in a comeback win over Oklahoma State, hauling in a pair of touchdowns.

5. Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech Red Raiders

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'2", 245 lbs.



2025 stats: 46 receptions, 552 yards, 5 TDs

Carter is a dynamic playmaker who possesses rare make-you-miss ability for a player of his size. He has accumulated significant production over the past two seasons, establishing himself as a matchup nightmare when schemed into space.

Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (7) runs with the ball. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Originally a standout at Louisiana, he transitioned to the Big 12 with ease and quickly became a favorite of the coaching staff.

Carter is a menace with the ball in his hands, utilizing his physical strength and vision to turn short completions into long gains. He enters his final season as a pillar of the Red Raiders' offense.

4. Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College Eagles

19-year-old sophomore in 2026; 6'3", 215 lbs.





2025 stats: 22 receptions, 310 yards, 3 TD

Chudzinski was a local product out of St. Sebastian's School in Massachusetts who became an immediate sensation during his true freshman season. He is arguably the best run-blocking tight end on this list, having recorded one of the highest efficiency grades in the country as a first-year player.

Boston College Eagles tight end Kaelan Chudzinski (85) warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

However, it is his efficiency in the passing game that has scouts excited; he averaged significant yardage per route run, a mark typically reserved for elite wideouts.

A local product from Needham, Massachusetts, he was a two-time All-ISL selection who plays with a high motor and high IQ.

3. DJ Vonnahme, Iowa Hawkeyes

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'4", 240 lbs.





2025 stats: 29 receptions, 434 yards, 3 TD

Vonnahme is the latest breakout star in a program known for producing elite professional tight ends. Originally a preferred walk-on who played quarterback and safety in high school, he was forced into action early last year and responded by leading the Hawkeyes in receiving yards.

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) catches a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

His performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl was legendary, as he recorded 146 yards, the second-most by a tight end in program history.

Named a Freshman All-American, Vonnahme has been compared to former Iowa greats for his natural smoothness and ability to slide into soft spots in zone coverage.

2. Jamari Johnson, Oregon Ducks

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'5", 257 lbs.



2025 stats: 32 receptions, 510 yards, 3 TDs

Johnson is a physical specimen who brings a unique blend of size and athleticism to the Ducks' offense.

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After transferring from Louisville, he quickly established himself as a primary weapon, showing the same versatility that made him an Ocean League MVP while playing quarterback in high school. He possesses a massive frame and the strength to overwhelm smaller defensive backs in the secondary.

With the departure of top targets to the NFL, Johnson is expected to step into a primary role. His ability to work the middle of the field makes him an invaluable asset for Dan Lanning's vertical attack.

1. Trey'Dez Green, LSU Tigers

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'7", 240 lbs.



2025 stats: 33 receptions, 433 yards, 7 TDs

Green is widely considered the premier athlete at his position entering the 2026 season. A former dual-sport standout who played for the LSU basketball team as recently as February 2025, he has transitioned to focus entirely on football this spring. He set the LSU single-season record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end last fall, scoring seven times in just 11 games.

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in my way-too-early college football rankings, and Green will serve as a mismatch for nearly any defender in the SEC, possessing the height of a power forward and the catching range of a premier wideout.

He enters his junior year as the clear frontrunner for national recognition like the John Mackey Award, given annually to college football's most outstanding tight end.