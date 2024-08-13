Michigan football's Sherrone Moore reacts to deleted Connor Stalions text messages report
Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has responded to allegations of him deleting a thread of text messages between himself and former staffer Connor Stalions.
Let the world see the messages, he said.
"All I can say is I look forward to them being released," Moore told reporters. "And that's it."
A draft Notice of Allegations being prepared by the NCAA relating to its investigation alleged that Moore deleted 52 text messages with Stalions.
The deletion is said to have taken place on the same day that reports targeted Stalions as the alleged mastermind of a plan to steal football signals of future Michigan opponents.
Importantly, the draft NOA noted that Moore "subsequently produced them to enforcement staff," relating to the messages, but he is still the likely subject of a Level 2 violation for perceived non-cooperation with the NCAA.
Insiders have suggested it is unlikely that the text messages in question contained any incriminating content, otherwise that information would have almost certainly been leaked to the public by now.
Insiders have speculated that the NCAA could hand Moore a short-term suspension relating to the sign-stealing probe, and that Michigan could face a postseason ban of up to two years.
While it's more likely that Moore will be suspended rather than the Wolverines banned from the postseason, it's not believed that the coach's punishment would be too severe.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams