Michigan's Wink Martindale to interview for NFL coordinator jobs: report
Michigan football could be in the market for a new defensive coordinator as two NFL franchises are currently looking into Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Martindale is set to interview with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts about taking their vacant defensive coordinator positions, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Atlanta, which ranked 10th worst in the NFL in total defense, just fired Jimmy Lake after missing the playoffs and the Colts, which were fourth-worst this year, parted ways with Gus Bradley.
The coordinator is also getting “interest” from the Cincinnati Bengals, which ranked 24th out of 32 NFL teams in total defensive output this past year, according to the report..
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore named Martindale the team’s defensive coordinator back in February after former DC Jesse Minter followed Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.
In the process, Michigan made Martindale the second highest-paid assistant coach in college football after he signed a three-year contract with the program.
That deal paid Martindale an average of $2.5 million a year over the duration of the agreement with a base salary of $2.3 million this past season.
He is to receive a raise to $2.5 million in 2025, and another upgrade to $2.7 million in the 2026 season, according to the terms of the deal.
Martindale proved worth the investment in his first season, as Michigan ranked No. 11 among 134 FBS teams in total defensive production, allowing 307 yards per game from opponents.
Michigan allowed 4.86 yards per play, ranking 15th in the country, and placed 5th nationally against the run, surrendering under 91 yards per game and just 3.06 yards per carry.
Those averages improved over the final six games of the year, as the Wolverines allowed just over 17 points per game over that time.
And it played some of its best football over its final two outings, against arch rival Ohio State and then against Alabama in the postseason.
Michigan upset the Buckeyes, 13-10, and several weeks later held the Crimson Tide’s gifted offense to just 13 points in the ReliaQuest Bowl victory.
Both those opponents had averaged over 34 points per game before facing the Michigan defense.
Martindale has experience coaching in the NFL, working for the Denver Broncos in the 2010 season, the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2021, and the New York Giants in 2022.
