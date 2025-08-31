SI

New Mexico Used the Coolest Trick Play to Score Easy TD Against Michigan

Andy Nesbitt

New Mexico totally fooled the Michigan defense on this play.
New Mexico totally fooled the Michigan defense on this play. / @NBC
In this story:

No. 14 Michigan rolled over New Mexico on Saturday night, winning their season opener at home, 34-17. While the Wolverines looked solid throughout the night, their defense did get burned by an awesome trick play by the Lobos that led to an easy touchdown.

This all happened with just over two minutes left in the second quarter when New Mexico went for it on a 4th-and-1 from Michigan's 9-yard line. It looked like the Lobos were going to run a QB sneak but then they snapped the ball through the QB's legs to running back D.J. McKinney, who then threw a touchdown pass over the middle to a wide-open Dorian Thomas in the end zone.

What made this play even better was that the snap wasn't perfect, but McKinney was still able to pick up the bouncing ball and before throwing for the easy score.

Check this out:

That was too good.

It will be interesting to see if any NFL teams will try to mimic this play when the season begins next week.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Football